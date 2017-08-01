Auto-Owners Insurance, Win One + Give One Sweepstakes to Help Community

Grand Prize includes shopping spree for winner, gifts to local Salvation Army

LANSING, Mich. (Aug. 30, 2017) – Auto-Owners Insurance, a sponsor of Furniture Row Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, announced a Win One + Give One sweepstakes.

One grand prize winner will receive a $10,000 shopping spree at Furniture Row/Denver Mattress. The community of the sweepstakes winner will also win big, as Auto-Owners Insurance and Furniture Row will both make $10,000 donations to a local chapter of the Salvation Army.

Fans can enter by visiting autoownerswinonegiveone.com or facebook.com/AutoOwnersInsurance, and completing the online entry form. The sweepstakes will begin on Aug. 30, 2017 and end Oct. 15, 2017.

“Win One + Give One is unique because the grand prize winner and their community will both receive an amazing gift,” said Drew Klasing, vice-president of marketing & sales at Auto-Owners Insurance. “We are pleased to partner with Furniture Row and the Salvation Army and can’t wait to see the positive impact that we make in a local area together.”

The Give One portion of the promotion will operate through a Salvation Army location near the grand prize winner.

“There’s no greater work or feeling than helping to elevate someone’s life to one of increased comfort, peace, confidence, security, and love,” said a spokesperson at Salvation Army. “Furniture Row and Auto-Owners are certainly ‘Doing the Most Good’ with the Win One + Give One campaign, and The Salvation Army is grateful to have them as partners in this great work.”

Along with the grand prize, the promotion will also award entrants the following:

First Place Prize:

50 winners will receive a Martin Truex Jr. autographed 1:24 Lionel Racing diecast car.

Second Place Prize:

150 winners will receive an Auto-Owners Insurance, No. 78 prize pack including a T-shirt and hat.

Third Place Prize:

250 winners will receive a Toyota Racing prize pack, including a NASCAR Delphi Cap, thermos, hydration bottle, and bottle opener.

A representative for Furniture Row expressed the company’s enthusiasm to be partnering with Auto-Owners Insurance and the Salvation Army for the Win One + Give One sweepstakes. “What makes this sweepstakes so special is its ability to touch the lives of many people living, working, and serving in a single community.”

Participating partners of the promotion include: Auto-Owners Insurance, Furniture Row, Salvation Army, Toyota Racing and Lionel Racing.

The next race that Auto-Owners Insurance will have primary sponsorship on Truex’s No. 78 Toyota Camry will be Sept. 9 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

