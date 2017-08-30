Wong Set to Make Second Career NCWTS Start with MDM Motorsports

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 30, 2017) – This weekend, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) will travel across the border to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) located in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada. Brian Wong will pilot the No. 99 World Stage Racing Chevrolet in Sunday’s Chevrolet Silverado 250.

Wong drove the No. 41 World Stage Racing ARCA Racing Series entry for MDM Motorsports last weekend at Road America (Wis.) where he finished 14th after running near the top-10 throughout entire event. The Newport Beach, Calif., driver has one previous NCWTS start. It came at this event two years ago where Wong went on to finish 12th.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into a NASCAR Camping World Truck this weekend,” Wong said. “It’s been two years since I raced in the truck series, and to have the opportunity to drive for a winning organization like MDM Motorsports is an honor. We had a solid race at Road America together in the ARCA car. We look to build on that and score a solid finish in Sunday’s truck race.”

Canadian Tire Motorsports Park has hosted the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series annually since 2013. The 2.459-mile, 10-turn road course opened in 1961 and has hosted many different racing series, including the NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

Sunday's NCWTS Chevrolet Silverado 250 at CTMP is scheduled for Sunday, September 3 at 2:30 p.m., ET. For more information about MDM Motorsports, please visit www.MDMMotorsports.com

