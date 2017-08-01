CorvetteParts.net / Matt DiBenedetto Darlington Race Advance

CorvetteParts.net Southern 500 Race Advance

The CorvetteParts.net team pulls into the throwback weekend honoring a NASCAR legend, Bobby Allison.

Race 25 of 36: The Go Fas Racing team will be arriving at Darlington Raceway this weekend, fresh off of the first off-week for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series since Easter weekend. CorvetteParts.net will be sponsoring driver Matt DiBenedetto going into the special NASCAR throwback weekend featuring the 1985-1989 era. The team will be running a gold and white paint scheme honoring Bobby Allison and the Miller High Life livery that he drove to a Daytona 500 victory in 1988.

Two Races Until the Playoffs: Just two races remain in the 2017 NASCAR “regular season”. The CorvetteParts.net racing team is up nearly seven spots across the board in both qualifying and race results, the team is hoping to use the rest of the season to pick up a few more spots in the standings, and more top-20 and top-10 finishes.

Throwback Weekend: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is taking a trip back to the late 1980’s this weekend, with most teams honoring paint schemes that ran during that time period. CorvetteParts.net and the Go Fas Racing team chose to honor Bobby Allison’s famous Miller High Life scheme. Not only will it mean a lot to Matt DiBenedetto to run this prestigious scheme, but to run a car representing a legend like Bobby Allison will make the weekend even more special.

DiBenedetto said, “There are a lot of really cool throwbacks out there, but man, it’s such an honor to run this car. Bobby Allison was and is a legend to the entire sport and to race a scheme that he ran is such an honor. Tom and TJ Keen from CorvetteParts.net came up with the idea, and obviously, we couldn’t turn that down. This is the type of scheme that the throwback weekend is all about.”

DiBenedetto on “The Lady in Black”: “We only go to Darlington once a year so it’s always cool to head there. It’s such a historic racetrack and so much fun to drive. The racing there is exciting and Gene and I have always had good race cars there, so we set the bar pretty high. It’s one of my favorite tracks because the tires really fall off here so strategy and long-run speed are very important. A few years ago Gene and I had a really good long-run car and were able to work our way through most of the field very quickly once the field settled out. If we can find a balance like that again this weekend, we’ll have a very good race.”

Chassis Info: Crew Chief Gene Nead will be bringing chassis GFR-931 to serve as the primary car this weekend. This chassis last raced at Indianapolis where it finished 8th.