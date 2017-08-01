Roush Fenway Named Finalist for Multiple Prestigious PR News’ Platinum Awards

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 16, 2017) – Roush Fenway Racing has been named a finalist in multiple categories for the prestigious PR News’ Platinum Awards, celebrating the ingenuity and leadership behind the year’s most outstanding communications initiatives. The finalists of the Platinum Awards represent the innovative, risk-taking and strategic communicators setting the benchmark of excellence in the communications arena.

Roush Fenway’s marketing launch of team partner SunnyD’s re-entrance into NASCAR has been named a finalist in the category of Digital Communications. The platform featured NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. alongside FOX TV personalities Kaitlyn Vincie and Andrew Doud, recreating the classic “Purple Stuff” SunnyD commercial. The launch was a massive success, garnering instant fan, industry and media recognition. Other finalist in the category include Mastercard, Johnson & Johnson and PepsiCo.

Additionally, Mark Martin’s 2017 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction speech, penned by Roush Fenway’s vice president of corporate communication Kevin Woods, is one of two finalists in the Platinum Awards’ Speech Campaign Category. Martin was Roush Fenway’s first driver in the NASCAR series and went on to drive 19 seasons in the iconic No. 6 Ford for team owner Jack Roush. Woods served as Martin’s public relations representative for a number of years.

“The Platinum and Agency Elite Awards are more than just our way of honoring the year’s top teams and individual campaigns—taken together, they also celebrate the vision, ingenuity and passion of a rapidly evolving profession,” says Jerry Ascierto, executive editor of PR News. “Given the overwhelming quality and quantity of submissions, our judges had an extremely difficult task this year.”

Winners will be announced at an awards luncheon on September 14 at the Grand Hyatt in New York City.

Roush Fenway Racing has produced multiple award-winning marketing campaigns, including two Platinum MarCom awards in 2016. The team won a PR News’ Social Icon Award in 2012 and has been recognized a leader in marketing and platform solutions.

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

