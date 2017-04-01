NASCAR Racing Schedule for Darlington and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
by Angela Campbell On Wed, Aug. 30, 2017
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the XFINITY Series head to Darlington Raceway as the Camping World Truck Series travels to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Darlington will close out the “The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR” with The Bojangles’ Southern 500 Sunday at 6 p.m.
There are 40 drivers on the entry list for the Southern 500 battling for a berth in the Cup Series playoffs as the regular season winds down with only two more chances to secure a spot. Tune into NBCSN for coverage of the Cup and XFINITY Series events while FS1 will televise the Truck Series race.
Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.
Friday, September 1
On Track-Darlington:
12-12:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – NBCSN
1-1:55 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBCSN
2:30-3:25 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBCSN
3:30-4:55 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
10:15 a.m.: Jeremy Clements
10:30 a.m.: Elliott Sadler
11:45 a.m.: Jimmie Johnson
12 p.m.: Chase Elliott
12:15 p.m.: Clint Bowyer and Mark Martin
2:45 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr.
5:20 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Garage Cam: (Watch live)
11:30 a.m.: XFINITY Series
12:30 p.m.: Cup Series
Saturday, September 2
On Track-Darlington:
12:05 p.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN
1:45 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 (147 laps, 200.8 miles) – NBCSN
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
2:30 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Qualifying
6 p.m.: Post-NASCAR XFINITY Series Race
On Track-Canadian Tire:
9:30 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series Practice (Watch live)
11:35 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice (Watch live)
5:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS2
Sunday, September 3
On Track-Canadian Tire:
2 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 (64 laps, 157.37 miles) – FS1
On Track-Darlington:
6 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 (367 laps, 501.3 miles) – NBCSN
Press Conference: (Watch live)
2 p.m.: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Darrell Waltrip
3 p.m.: Bill Elliott
10:30 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Race
Race Details:
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Race: Sport Clips Help a Hero 200
Place: Darlington Raceway
Date: Saturday, Sept. 2
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN, 3 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 200.8 miles (147 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on lap 147)
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Race: Chevrolet Silverado 250
Place: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Date: Sunday, Sept. 3
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1, 2 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 157.37 miles (64 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 20), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on lap 64
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Race: Bojangles’ Southern 500
Place: Darlington Raceway
Date: Sunday, Sept. 3
Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN, 5:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 501.3 miles (367 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 100), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 200), Final Stage (Ends on lap 367)