NASCAR Racing Schedule for Darlington and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Tweet Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Chevrolet, leads the field to the green flag during the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 4, 2016 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Jeff Curry/NASCAR via Getty Images

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the XFINITY Series head to Darlington Raceway as the Camping World Truck Series travels to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Darlington will close out the “The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR” with The Bojangles’ Southern 500 Sunday at 6 p.m.

There are 40 drivers on the entry list for the Southern 500 battling for a berth in the Cup Series playoffs as the regular season winds down with only two more chances to secure a spot. Tune into NBCSN for coverage of the Cup and XFINITY Series events while FS1 will televise the Truck Series race.

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Friday, September 1

On Track-Darlington:

12-12:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – NBCSN

1-1:55 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBCSN

2:30-3:25 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBCSN

3:30-4:55 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

10:15 a.m.: Jeremy Clements

10:30 a.m.: Elliott Sadler

11:45 a.m.: Jimmie Johnson

12 p.m.: Chase Elliott

12:15 p.m.: Clint Bowyer and Mark Martin

2:45 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr.

5:20 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Garage Cam: (Watch live)

11:30 a.m.: XFINITY Series

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series

Saturday, September 2

On Track-Darlington:

12:05 p.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN

1:45 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 (147 laps, 200.8 miles) – NBCSN

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

2:30 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Qualifying

6 p.m.: Post-NASCAR XFINITY Series Race

On Track-Canadian Tire:

9:30 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series Practice (Watch live)

11:35 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice (Watch live)

5:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS2

Sunday, September 3

On Track-Canadian Tire:

2 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 (64 laps, 157.37 miles) – FS1

On Track-Darlington:

6 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 (367 laps, 501.3 miles) – NBCSN

Press Conference : (Watch live)

2 p.m.: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Darrell Waltrip

3 p.m.: Bill Elliott

10:30 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Race

Race Details:

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Race: Sport Clips Help a Hero 200

Place: Darlington Raceway

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 3 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 200.8 miles (147 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on lap 147)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Race: Chevrolet Silverado 250

Place: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Date: Sunday, Sept. 3

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 2 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 157.37 miles (64 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 20), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on lap 64

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Race: Bojangles’ Southern 500

Place: Darlington Raceway

Date: Sunday, Sept. 3

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 5:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 501.3 miles (367 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 100), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 200), Final Stage (Ends on lap 367)

