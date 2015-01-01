Harrison Rhodes Darlington preview

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 01

Darlington Raceway preview

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200

Saturday, Sept. 2

Race 24 of 33

Laps: 147

Miles: 200

RHODES IN THIRD RACE AT DARLINGTON

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Harrison Rhodes will return to the driver’s seat of the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 01 Chevrolet this weekend for Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Xfinity Series race.

The 200-lap event will be Rhodes’ third appearance at Darlington, perhaps the toughest track on the Xfinity schedule.

The egg-shaped facility tests drivers’ patience and daring.

“Darlington demands that you race up close to the outside wall, but if you have a good car you can fly around there,” Rhodes said. “It’s definitely a driver’s sort of track, and you have to race the track, not the competition, for most of the race. If you can stay in good shape all afternoon, you race everybody else near the end. But the first part is about survival and staying in the race.”

Rhodes is 25th in Xfinity driver points entering the weekend.

Xfinity teams are scheduled to practice at noon and 2:30 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3:30 p.m.

