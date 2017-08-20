Garrett Smithley Darlington preview

Garrett Smithley

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 0

Darlington Raceway preview

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200

Saturday, Sept. 2

Race 24 of 33

Laps: 147

Miles: 200

SMITHLEY SET FOR LADY IN BLACK

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Garrett Smithley is ready for his second meeting with the Lady in Black – tough old Darlington Raceway – this weekend.

Smithley will drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 0 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington.

Smithley made his Darlington debut last year, finishing 22nd in the track’s Xfinity race.

“I learned a lot last year,” Smithley said. “Darlington is a track you approach with a mix of caution and aggression. You have to run up near the wall to have a good lap, but you also have to be careful not to bang up the car and take yourself out of it early. It’s a rough track to get a handle on.”

Smithley is 23rd in Xfinity driver points entering the race.

Seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are entered Saturday, making the competition that much more difficult.

Darlington practice is scheduled at noon and 2:30 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 12:05 p.m. Saturday. The race will get the green flag at 3:30 p.m.

