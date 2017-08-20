Garrett Smithley Darlington preview
by Official Release On Thu, Aug. 31, 2017
Garrett Smithley
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 0
Darlington Raceway preview
Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200
Saturday, Sept. 2
Race 24 of 33
Laps: 147
Miles: 200
SMITHLEY SET FOR LADY IN BLACK
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Garrett Smithley is ready for his second meeting with the Lady in Black – tough old Darlington Raceway – this weekend.
Smithley will drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 0 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington.
Smithley made his Darlington debut last year, finishing 22nd in the track’s Xfinity race.
“I learned a lot last year,” Smithley said. “Darlington is a track you approach with a mix of caution and aggression. You have to run up near the wall to have a good lap, but you also have to be careful not to bang up the car and take yourself out of it early. It’s a rough track to get a handle on.”
Smithley is 23rd in Xfinity driver points entering the race.
Seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are entered Saturday, making the competition that much more difficult.
Darlington practice is scheduled at noon and 2:30 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 12:05 p.m. Saturday. The race will get the green flag at 3:30 p.m.