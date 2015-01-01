Ross Chastain Darlington preview
by Official Release On Thu, Aug. 31, 2017
Ross Chastain
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
S.C. Education Lottery Chevrolet 4
Darlington Raceway preview
Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200
Saturday, Sept. 2
Race 24 of 33
Laps: 147
Miles: 200
CHASTAIN ROLLS INTO DARLINGTON
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway is acknowledged as one of the toughest tracks in all of motorsports, but Ross Chastain likes it.
Chastain scored a 10th-place finish at Darlington in 2015 and says he likes the challenge of spinning fast laps on the egg-shaped oval.
“Darlington doesn’t give you a thing,” Chastain said. “You have to earn everything. You have to stay off the wall and keep your car in one piece so you’ll have something for the close of the race. Getting to that point is a big part of the challenge.”
Chastain will drive the S.C. Education Lottery No. 4 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington.
With three races left in the Xfinity Series regular season, Chastain is 14th in driver points.
Practice is scheduled at Darlington at noon and 2:30 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 12:05 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3:30 p.m.