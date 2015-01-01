Ross Chastain Darlington preview

Ross Chastain

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

S.C. Education Lottery Chevrolet 4

Darlington Raceway preview

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200

Saturday, Sept. 2

Race 24 of 33

Laps: 147

Miles: 200

CHASTAIN ROLLS INTO DARLINGTON

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway is acknowledged as one of the toughest tracks in all of motorsports, but Ross Chastain likes it.

Chastain scored a 10th-place finish at Darlington in 2015 and says he likes the challenge of spinning fast laps on the egg-shaped oval.

“Darlington doesn’t give you a thing,” Chastain said. “You have to earn everything. You have to stay off the wall and keep your car in one piece so you’ll have something for the close of the race. Getting to that point is a big part of the challenge.”

Chastain will drive the S.C. Education Lottery No. 4 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington.

With three races left in the Xfinity Series regular season, Chastain is 14th in driver points.

Practice is scheduled at Darlington at noon and 2:30 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 12:05 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3:30 p.m.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **