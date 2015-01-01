Rick Ware Racing heads to Darlington with retro throwback scheme; but focus on Texas

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Rick Ware Racing (RWR) is the latest Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) team that will participate in NASCAR’s annual throwback weekend for Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

However, for the Thomasville, N.C.-based race team, there’s more than just a cool sleek paint scheme driven by Cody Ware. The team’s attention is primarily focused on the people of Texas who continue to battle ranging flooding from the reminisces of Hurricane Harvey.

For Sunday’s jewel crown race, Rick Ware Racing will utilize the annual Labor Day tradition to encourage race fans across the globe to show their support to Texans whose lives are forever changed because of the savage brutal power of nature.

The devastation of Houston and its surrounding areas has also a personal touch to Rick and Lisa Ware, the owners of Rick Ware Racing.

Born in Houston, Lisa Ware grew up in nearby Kingwood, Texas. The area suffered major devastation from the storm. Several of Lisa’s and Rick’s high school friends have lost everything.

“Most of my family still lives in Texas,” said Lisa Ware. “I am absolutely heartbroken for the people of Houston, but Texans are strong and resilient and they will rebuild better than ever. Please consider donating in any way you possibly can.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Texas. Thank you to all the first respondents, rescuers and volunteers who are risking their own lives to save lives.”

For team principal Rick Ware, his eccentric career in Motorsports started in Houston racing motorcycles and race cars – so the impact of the storm has weighed heavily on his shoulders.

“I love Texas,” Rick Ware added. “A large part of my family still lives there and we visit often. Having lived through several hurricanes in the 1980’s, I’ve experienced it first-hand. Hurricane Harvey is another level.

“We want to use Darlington this weekend to bring awareness to generate additional donations to help families throughout Texas. Texans are as tough as they come. But, in this scenario, they need our prayers and support now.”

The team’s No. 51 Days of Thunder / Pray for Texas Chevrolet this weekend at the track dubbed “Too Tough To Tame” will resemble the mellow yellow colors from the iconic Days of Thunder film driven by Cole Trickle.

An avid Days of Thunder fan, driver Cody Ware is appreciative for the opportunity to adorn those classic colors on a throwback weekend but is eager to do his part to spread the message of help and recovery for those affected.

“I am very excited to be racing at Darlington this weekend. It is a track with so much history and to be running the Southern 500 with my family is a huge blessing,” offered Ware. “I’m equally excited to be running the Days of Thunder / Tribute to Texas Chevrolet throwback!

“Like my parents, I am also praying for all the people of Texas.”

BUBBA burger® will serve as a primary co-sponsor for Sunday’s race.

SBCContractors.com headquartered in Sacramento, Calif. will serve as a major associate marketing partner for Sunday’s race. Owner Steve Bradenburg has pledged his company’s support to assist in the aid of the recovery in the Lone Star state.

Also, RWR will have additional support from Spoonful of Music, Lilly Trucking and Ucentre for the 25th race on the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series tour.

Coverage of Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 is set for Sun, Sept 3 live on NBC, the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio beginning at 6:00 p.m. (ET).

