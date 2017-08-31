SHELL OIL COMPANY AND JOEY LOGANO RALLY RELIEF FOR HURRICANE HARVEY VICTIMS

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 31, 2017) – This week was to be a celebration of Shell and Pennzoil coming together in 2002 with a special paint scheme on Joey Logano’s No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Fusion at Darlington Raceway for the official “Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.” Now, Shell and Logano are asking the NASCAR community to come together to help bring assistance to those impacted by the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

On Tuesday, Shell informed the American Red Cross that it would make an initial contribution of $1 million to the Hurricane Harvey disaster relief fund. Logano also announced that he would donate $25,000 to the American Red Cross and open a donation portal through the Joey Logano Foundation to collect funds on behalf of the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey disaster relief.

Shell-Pennzoil will also forgo its traditional red and yellow paint scheme for a Red Cross-inspired look for next weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) regular season finale at Richmond Raceway, in hopes to draw more attention to the needs of the people affected by this historic natural disaster.

The American Red Cross is accepting donations on its website (www.redcross.org). You can text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 to the cause or go to https://joeyloganofoundation. com/donate-now/ to make your donation through the Joey Logano Foundation. All proceeds donated through JLF for the next 30 days will go to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey disaster relief fund.

“Our roots run extremely deep in Houston and we are committed to doing our part to help the city move on in the aftermath of Harvey,” said Bruce Culpepper, Shell U.S. President. “Shell employs nearly 20,000 people in the U.S. and nearly half of them are being directly impacted by Harvey.”

“Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast have suffered a disaster of historic size – one that is going to take months if not years of recovery,” said Logano. “In the last couple of days, we have seen sports icons and organizations step up for Texas and the Gulf Coast. With our strong ties to Shell and the community, we wanted to rally the passionate NASCAR base for this cause as well.”

A special logo for the American Red Cross will also be carried on the TV panel of the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Fusion this weekend in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 race at Darlington.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About Shell

Shell Oil Company is an affiliate of the Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 20,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future. The Shell downstream organization manages a portfolio of top-quality brands, including the No. 1 selling premium gasoline, Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline, No. 1 selling gasoline, Shell Nitrogen Enriched Gasolines, and Pennzoil®, the most trusted motor oil brand in America. Shell’s motorsports technical alliances around the world provide a testing ground for fuel and lubricant technologies and products in demanding road conditions. The knowledge Shell and Pennzoil gain through these alliances help addresstomorrow’s world mobility energy challenge with efficient solutions that power and protect motorists around the globe. http://www.shell.com http://www.shell.us http://www.pennzoil.com

About the Joey Logano Foundation

Since 2013, the Joey Logano Foundation has responded to the needs of communities across the country. The foundation has invested in hundreds of organizations helping tens of thousands of individuals find a second chance in life. In 2017, the Joey Logano Foundation is excited to move towards our NEW mission which is to invest in organizations offering second changes to children and young adults during times of crisis and works to inspire others to live a life of generosity. The Joey Logano Foundation partners with other organizations to create supportive communities where all children and young adults are able to live with dignity in times of adversity. For more information visit www.joeyloganofoundation.com.

