Busch, Larson Pace Friday’s Practices at Darlington

By Staff Report | NASCAR.com

Propelling his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at 173.320 mph, Kyle Busch put his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota atop the speed charts in Friday’s final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Darlington Raceway despite an earlier spin.

Busch slid his No. 18 Toyota up the track to avoid trouble 30 minutes into the session and appeared to avoid hitting the wall. He returned to the track to post the fastest speed.

Kevin Harvick came up second in the 85-minute session, his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford recording a speed of 173.070 mph. Jamie McMurray entered the top five for the first time this afternoon, his No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet notching the third-fastest speed (172.990 mph). Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota (172.729 mph) and Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (172.632 mph) completed the top five.

Trevor Bayne earned a Darlington stripe late in the session after his No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford became loose in Turn 3 and hit the wall, resulting in significant damage. The team will attempt to repair the damage.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is back on track Saturday at 1:45 p.m. ET for Coors Light Pole Qualifying (NBCSN).

Kyle Larson’s Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet topped the leaderboard in the waning minutes of Friday’s opening Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Darlington Raceway. The No. 42 driver notched a fast lap of 173.064 mph.

Denny Hamlin was second-fastest in the field, his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota peaking at 172.644 mph.

Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski ranked third with a top speed of 172.584 mph in his No. 2 Ford, while Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford recorded the fourth-fastest speed (171.896 mph). Kevin Harvick, rounded out the top five with a fast lap of 171.890 mph in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

Reigning race winner and current series points leader Martin Truex Jr. was 18th-quickest in the opening session.

Corey LaJoie’s No. 23 BK Racing Toyota earned its first Darlington stripe this weekend, as LaJoie brushed the wall early in the 85-minute session.

Reed Sorenson (No. 15 Premium Motorsports Toyota), LaJoie and Michael McDowell (No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet) served 15-minute practice holds for being late to qualifying inspection at Bristol Motor Speedway.

For final practice, Erik Jones (No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota) will have a 15-minute practice hold for failing pre-race inspection twice at Bristol. David Ragan (No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford) will have a 30-minute practice hold for failing pre-race inspection three times at Bristol.

