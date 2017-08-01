Fifth Third Bank Announces Multi-year Renewal with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Roush Fenway Racing

CINCINNATI – Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ: FITB) has renewed its relationship with Roush Fenway Racing as primary sponsor on the No. 17 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford with driver Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. in a multi-year deal.

“I’m so appreciative to continue racing with Fifth Third Bank on the car. It’s great to have partners who believe in the sport and are committed long-term to supporting the business of racing,” said Stenhouse.

Fifth Third Bank came onboard with Roush Fenway Racing in 2012 and has served as a primary sponsor on the No. 17 Ford for the past six seasons.

“We’re excited to extend our relationship with Roush Fenway Racing and Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.,” said Matt Jauchius, chief marketing officer for Fifth Third Bank. “To hear Ricky exclaim our tagline, ‘that’s Banking a Fifth Third Better, boys’ when he captured his first victory this season was incredible. We’re banking on another successful run with him behind the wheel.”

Stenhouse captured his first two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wins while sporting the Fifth Third colors during the 2017 season. He will make his 173rd career Monster Energy Cup Series start at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on September 3, where the No. 17 Fifth Third Ford will feature a throwback paint scheme inspired by a Darrell Waltrip 1997 paint scheme.

“The Roush team has been an outstanding partner for the past six seasons, and this goes beyond the race track. With their help, we’ve become the preferred bank of the motorsports industry, providing strategic financial advice and services to teams, tracks, drivers, suppliers and corporate sponsors,” remarked Tom Heiks, Group Regional President for Fifth Third Bank.

The Bank is actively involved within the racing industry, serving on the North Carolina Motorsports Association (NCMA) board, sponsoring the NCMA Industry Tribute Awards Banquet and exhibiting at the Performance Racing Industry Tradeshow. Fifth Third also supports numerous motorsports charities including the NASCAR Foundation, Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation, Speedway Children’s Charities, B.R.A.K.E.S. and Motor Racing Outreach.

“It’s a privilege to continue our relationship with Fifth Third Bank,” said Steve Newmark, president of Roush Fenway Racing. “There are few sponsors in NASCAR who have as deep of an understanding of the industry and whose primary objective is to serve the wellbeing of businesses and individuals in the sport.”

In addition to its partnership with Roush Fenway Racing, Fifth Third Bank is the Official Bank of Daytona International Speedway and the Daytona 500, and a partner with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the IndyCar series.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had $141 billion in assets and operated 1,157 full-service Banking Centers and 2,461 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to more than 45,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2017, had $330 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $34 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releasescan be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning digital and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

