Austin Cindric Wins Chevy Silverado 250 After Wild Last Lap

Tweet Photo Credit: Tim Jarrold

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series came to Canadian Tire Motorsports Park on a Sunday afternoon for the fifth year in a row and it sure did not disappoint.

Just turned 19-year old Austin Cindric won the pole after qualifying late Saturday afternoon.

This was Cindric’s first win of his career in the Truck Series and solidified himself into the championship picture.

20 laps laps made up both stages 1 and 2, while 24 laps made up the final stage.

When Stage 1 began, Cindric had a strong enough truck and with track position being so important, he was able to go on to win the first stage. Daytona winner, Kaz Grala, was able to close in with six laps to go but got held up by a slow truck and went on to finish second.

The race got back underway on lap 23 for stage 2. However, more action began to take place. A caution came out one lap later for Jennifer Jo Cobb’s truck that stalled in turns 5 and 6. Later on in the stage, Cindric pitted for a scheduled pit stop, but his gas can got stuck while his truck took off and was penalized for removing pit equipment. John Hunter Nemechek was also penalized for too fast exiting. Championship points leader Christopher Bell had a tire rub, therefore, he also had to pit late in the stage.

Ryan Truex played his own strategy by staying out and went on to win the second stage.

With the race winding down, the race was restarted with 20 laps to go in the final stage. On lap 45, Kaz Grala took the lead, but Bell missed a shift and blew up, which caused another caution to fly. Under the same caution, Eldora winner, Matt Crafton had engine issues as well and his day was done.

After a restart with 15 to go, Noah Gragson made it four wide on the restart and went to third. But the action was stopped once again, as Cody Coughlin spun around on lap 51, thus ended up stuck in the grass after overnight rains.

The race went back to green with 10 to go, but it wasn’t until five to go where there was a three wide battle for the lead. Cindric passed Gragson on the frontstretch and moved up to second.

Cindric caught up to Grala on the last lap and gave him a bump, which caused him to spin out. Cindric was able to hold on and went on to win his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win.

“I gotta acknowledge going into Kaz (Grala) in Turn 5,” Cindric said. “Everyone’s watched this race many years past and everybody knows its gonna come to contact. The second guy’s closest to the first. I’ve raced with Kaz growing up. He drove my Bando. It was the first car he ever drove. I know his family isn’t going to be overly excited, but he already had a win. So I don’t feel too bad about having to do something to make it happen for this team.”

There were five cautions for 14 laps and four leaders among five lead changes.

Cindric led twice for 32 laps.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race – Chevrolet Silverado 250

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, Ontario

Sunday, September 3, 2017

==================================

1. (1) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 64.

2. (6) Noah Gragson #, Toyota, 64.

3. (3) Kaz Grala #, Chevrolet, 64.

4. (2) Justin Haley #, Chevrolet, 64.

5. (11) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 64.

6. (10) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 64.

7. (18) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 64.

8. (4) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 64.

9. (20) Austin Wayne Self, Toyota, 64.

10. (9) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 64.

11. (13) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 64.

12. (15) Brian Wong, Chevrolet, 64.

13. (16) Grant Enfinger #, Toyota, 64.

14. (17) DJ Kennington(i), Toyota, 64.

15. (22) Jason Hathaway, Chevrolet, 64.

16. (21) Victor Gonzalez Jr., Chevrolet, 64.

17. (27) Bobby Reuse, Chevrolet, 64.

18. (26) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 64.

19. (12) Alex Tagliani, Chevrolet, 63.

20. (7) John H. Nemechek, Chevrolet, 63.

21. (19) Cody Coughlin #, Toyota, 60.

22. (24) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, 58.

23. (23) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 55.

24. (14) Gary Klutt(i), Chevrolet, Suspension, 54.

25. (8) Matt Crafton, Toyota, Engine, 46.

26. (5) Christopher Bell, Toyota, Engine, 44.

27. (32) Joe Hudson, Chevrolet, Brakes, 12.

28. (29) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, Clutch, 7.

29. (28) Todd Peck, Chevrolet, Transmission, 5.

30. (30) Mike Senica, Chevrolet, Clutch, 2.

31. (25) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, Suspension, 1.

32. (31) Tommy Regan(i), Chevrolet, Engine, 0.

