NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Power Rankings- Bowmanville

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series went north of the border for an action packed Chevrolet Silverado 250. One driver who was on the outside looking in was able to lock himself into the playoffs after a wild last lap. Here are this week’s power rankings.

Austin Cindric – Cindric had been a strong contender all year long. Before Canada, he had four top fives and nine top 10 finishes. But one thing was missing and that was a win to lock himself into the championship hunt. On Saturday afternoon, the 19-year-old sat on the pole for the first time in his career. All he needed to do was back that up in Sunday’s race. Cindic dominated in Stage 1 by leading most of the laps and ended up winning. He didn’t finish in the top 10 at all during Stage 2, due to some varying pit strategy. He closed in on race leader, Kaz Grala who already had a win at Daytona earlier this year in the late laps. On the last lap, Cindric gave Grala a controversial bump and therefore winning his first ever NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. Kaz Grala – Grala was oh so close to securing a second win of the 2017 season. He hasn’t won since the first race of the season at Daytona and since the midseason point, he’s been somewhat struggling. In Stage 1, Grala kept close to Cindric’s bumper but never could pass for the lead, therefore, finishing second in the first stage. During varying pit strategies, he was able to take the lead on lap 45 and lead for 19 laps until the last one, where he was bumped by second-place Cindric. Grala didn’t lose too many spots though as he finished a disappointing third. Noah Gragson – Gragson was another one of those bubble playoffs drivers who needed to win. Late in the race, he made a daring four wide move to up to third. Gragson stayed close behind the leaders and was able to make a pass on third. After Grala was bumped, he finished behind race winner, Austin Cindric. This was Gragson’s best finish of his career. However, it wasn’t enough for him to move up in the points, as he will have one more chance at Chicagoland to secure his playoff spot for the playoffs. Justin Haley – Haley had a quiet but strong day at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. He finished fifth in Stage 1, but like others due to pit strategy late in the going, Haley wasn’t in the top 10 at the conclusion of Stage 2. He rebounded though and finished fourth. He’ll most likely have to win at Chicagoland to have any chance for the 2017 championship. Ryan Truex – Like Haley, Truex had a decent outcome at Canada. He finished seventh in Stage 1 and won the second stage after staying out, while others pitted. After stops, Truex stayed inside the top five for the remainder of the race and finished fifth. Truex has the best chance of making it into the playoffs based on points.

Next Up: The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series takes another week off before heading to Chicago Motor Speedway Friday night September 15.

