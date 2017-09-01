PHOENIX RACEWAY’S NEW LUXURY SUITE EXPERIENCE ”CURVE” SET TO OPEN FOR NOVEMBER RACE

Industry leader Levy Restaurants debuts at track to provide unique food and beverage offerings during race weekends

PHOENIX – As part of the Phoenix Raceway Project Powered by DC Solar, Phoenix Raceway President Bryan R. Sperber announced today that the new, luxury suite experience Curve will be unveiled during the Can-Am 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series semifinal race weekend on Nov. 10-12. Curve is the first element of the modernization project that will be available to fans.

The unique fan hospitality club sits six stories above the track and features modern amenities, such as designer interior with lounge-style, plush seating that enhances socialization, chef-inspired food and beverage creations and a nearly 200-foot long panoramic view of the entire one-mile oval and the beautiful Estrella Mountains.

“Curve will set a whole new standard of luxury for sports venues,” Sperber said. “Our guests will be treated to an incredible atmosphere, an unparalleled view and a delicious array of enticing food and beverage selections.”

For this one-of-a-kind race day experience, Phoenix Raceway will be partnering with world-renowned leader in sporting cuisine, Levy Restaurants. In Curve, fans will have access to an exclusive menu, featuring items inspired by unique flavors from the Southwest region.

Fans can expect a variety of offerings including standout signature cocktails created by renowned mixologists. Curve will also tantalize the taste buds with complementary options like a Chef’s Table including Agave Glazed Chicken, Carnitas Street Tacos, as well as Potato, Poblano and Corn Gratin.

Multi-day packages to Curve for the Can-Am 500, which are available for individual ticket-buyers and small groups, are available now on PhoenixRaceway.com. Curve is also on sale for the March 2018 NASCAR weekend, as well as the April 2018 INDYCAR event.

About Phoenix Raceway

Since 1964, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest. Founded as an open-wheel racing mecca, Phoenix Raceway was proud to host the Phoenix Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series race under the lights in April. Phoenix is the only track in the West to feature two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends a year, beginning with the Camping World 500 race weekend in March 17-19. The schedule is anchored by the Can-Am 500 race weekend on Nov. 10-12, the semifinal race in NASCAR’s Playoffs after which the field is reduced to the final four championship contenders. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **