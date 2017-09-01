Trevor Bayne – Richmond Advance

Team: No. 6 Performance Plus Motor Oil Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Richmond Raceway – Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30pm EST. on NBCSN

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Richmond

Trevor Bayne will make his sixth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Richmond this weekend.

Bayne scored a 13th-place finish in the spring 2017 event at the .750-mile short track.

In 18 career starts on tracks less than a mile in length in the MENCS, Bayne has recorded a best finish of fifth at Bristol Motor Speedway in April 2016.

In eight starts at Richmond in the XFINITY Series, Bayne recorded two top-five and three top-10 finishes. Bayne earned his best finish of third in the Sept. 2010 event after starting from the eighth position.

Matt Puccia at Richmond

Puccia will be atop the box for his 13th MENCS event at Richmond on Sunday. In 12 previous races at the .750-Mile oval, Puccia recorded a best finish of ninth with former driver Greg Biffle in Sept. 2012.

Recapping Darlington

Bayne sustained damage in the early laps of the MENCS event at Darlington Raceway after making contact with the outside retaining wall and subsequently suffering a flat-tire. Bayne, who had improved two positions prior to the Lap 16 contact, was forced to come to pit road several times for repairs throughout the 367-Lap event, ultimately resulting in a 35th-place finish.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Richmond:

“This weekend will be intense. We know what we need to do and that is win. A win gets us into the playoffs and I know that everyone on this Performance Plus team will do everything they can to make that happen. We had a good run here in the spring and I feel like we learned a lot that will help us this weekend. I’m confident that (crew chief) Matt (Puccia) will give me another solid Roush Fenway Ford that will give us the opportunity we need to race into the playoffs.”

