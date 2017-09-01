Stenhouse Jr – Richmond Advance – Fastenal

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @stenhousejr and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Richmond Raceway

· Stenhouse has nine career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Richmond with an average starting position of 16.7 and average finishing position of 20.2.

· Stenhouse Jr. has one top-five and two top-10 finishes at Richmond.

Earlier this year at Richmond

After barely missing the front row, the two-time XFINITY champion rolled off from the fourth position and maintained his top-10 position until he got loose in turn three making contact with the outside wall.

With a flurry of late-race cautions, Pattie chose track position over fresh tires radioing to Stenhouse to stay out for the final 19 laps. The 2013 MENCS Rookie of the Year restarted in the second position and was able to hang on to a fourth-place finish.

In the Standings

Going into the final race before the Playoffs kick off, Stenhouse sits in the seventh position out of the 16 drivers who will advance to the first round.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its sixth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 XFINITY team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Richmond:

“Our short track program has shown strength this year. Earlier this year, I got in the wall early and we had to fight back all race. This is always an exciting race for the fans. It’s under the lights, and the drivers that aren’t in the playoffs are trying to get that win. If we can execute on pit-road and stay up front, I’m confident that we will leave Richmond with a strong finish.”

