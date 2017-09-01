Ryan Reed – Richmond Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Richmond

Reed has competed at Richmond Raceway nine times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS).

He made his first career NXS start at the track in 2013, earning a 16th-place finish. His best career finish at the track came in September 2013 when he finished ninth.

Reed finished 11th in both Richmond races in 2016.

Earlier This Year at Richmond

Ryan Reed found himself closing in on a top-five finish in NASCAR’s overtime Saturday afternoon, but his efforts were foiled by contact with one lap to go. Reed had steadily advanced all day, but the contact sent him into the wall and ended his efforts one lap short of the finish. Reed was scored 23rd in the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Richmond

“We’ve had ups and downs at the short tracks at Roush Fenway and I think they are somewhere we all agree we need to get better at. There are short tracks in the Playoffs and Richmond will be a good test of where we are with our program. We’ve worked hard on our short track program, especially knowing Phoenix is ahead and it’s a cutoff race. Richmond is a big race for us to go there and see where we are at and get a good gauge for where our program is.”

Reed on XFINITY Series Debut at Richmond in 2013

“I always look forward to going back to Richmond. I got my start at Richmond and have a lot of great memories there. I can remember four years ago being 19 and strapping into the racecar at Richmond for my first start, I was so nervous before qualifying. I love short track racing.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.

