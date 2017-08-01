Four Takeaways From Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Tweet Photo Credit: Tim Jarrold

Austin Cindric gets first career win – Cindric had a dominant race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. He led twice for 32 laps. After the various pit stop strategies, Cindric caught Kaz Grala on the last lap and bumped him out of the way on the last lap for his first ever career win and is locked into the 2017 playoffs. Noah Gragson comes up short – Gragson scored his career best finish of the season at Canada this past weekend. He made a daring four-wide move late in the going and moved up to third. He eventually settled for second after Grala’s spin on the last lap. He sits ninth in the playoff standings but will most likely need a win to get into the playoffs. Championship contenders Christopher Bell and Matt Crafton have engine woes – Bell and Crafton had a forgettable day at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park after finishing 26th and 25th, respectively. Bell finished once in the top 10 during Stage 1 but never could rebound after that. On lap 44, he missed a shift and caused the engine to blow. During the same caution, Crafton’s engine also expired and was done for the day. Needless to say, both drivers can forget that this ever happened. Ryan Truex continues his strong season – Truex made some noise at Canada this past weekend. In Stage 1 he finished seventh and won the second stage after staying out. Truex was able to capitalize on staying out by finishing fifth. He now has five top fives and nine top 10s of the season and sits somewhat comfortably sixth in the playoffs picture.

