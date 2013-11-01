Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing Team Heads to Richmond Minus Playoff Pressure

Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Still Has Designs on Victory Lane

DEARBORN, Mich., Sept. 6, 2017 – Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team punched their postseason ticket back in June at Pocono so are not among the majority of drivers and teams on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit who must win Saturday night at Richmond Raceway to guarantee their place in the NASCAR Playoffs that start next week at Chicagoland Speedway.

The Wood Brothers Racing Team still has designs on victory lane in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond, a track that has not been kind to Blaney in his three starts at the track.

In April, the Motorcraft/Quick Lane No. 21 qualified on the front row but started the race with handling issues. Once handling was restored, Blaney got bumped and sent into the wall ending his day.

RYAN BLANEY

On Not Having the Pressure to Win to Get into the NASCAR Playoffs:

“It’s nice to be locked into the Playoffs and not worry about having to go out there and win. It’s just tough to do to put yourself in that spot. It’s really good since Richmond really hasn’t been my best track.”

On Richmond Raceway:

“I think I had one good run there in my first XFINITY start five years ago. It’s been a tough one for us. Hopefully the night race will kind of bring some balance to our car and we’ll be able to figure out what to do to try to run well there. It’s nice to know we’re in (the NASCAR Playoffs) and be able to just go out there and have fun, take some chances and try to win a race.”

RYAN BLANEY RICHMOND FAST FACTS:

Is currently ninth in 2017 NASCAR Playoff standings

Started 2nd and finished 36th in April

Started 29th and 20th and finished 28th and 39th in 2016

WOOD BROTHERS RICHMOND FAST FACTS:

This is the team’s 62nd start at Richmond

First raced there in 1959

Team has two wins at Richmond: Fall 1960 with Speedy Thompson and Spring 1986 with Kyle Petty

Team also has seven top fives and 19 top 10s at Richmond

WEEKEND SCHEDULE ON NBCSN (All times Eastern)

Friday: Sept. 8, 10-10:55 a.m. – Practice, NBCSN

Sept. 8, 12-1:25 p.m. – Final Practice, NBCSN

Sept. 8, 5:45 p.m. – Qualifying, NBCSN

Saturday: Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. – Federated Auto Parts 400, NBCSN

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

