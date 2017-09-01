No. 11 Monster Energy Series Team Handed L1-level Penalty Post-Darlington  

Tweet Photo Credit: Debbie Ross

NASCAR handed the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series an L1-level penalty following the race last weekend at Darlington Raceway for violating sections 20.14.2 (rear suspension) of the NASCAR Rule Book.

Crew chief Mike Wheeler was fined $50,000 and suspended for two races, the team was assessed with the loss of 25 owner points and 25 driver points, and Denny Hamlin’s first-place finish was ruled encumbered per Section 12.10. JGR will not appeal the penalty and Chris Gabehart (the crew chief for JGR’s No. 20 XFINITY Series team) will be on the pit box for the No. 11 team at Richmond, according to a team spokesperson.

Also in the Monster Energy Series, the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team was handed a safety violation for lug nuts not properly installed following Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 22nd-place finish. Crew chief Greg Ives was fined $20,000 and suspended from the next race. Hendrick Motorsports will not appeal the penalty, according to a team statement. Travis Mack will serve as the No. 88’s interim crew chief.

In the NASCAR XFINITY Series, the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team was handed an L1-level penalty for violating sections 20.14.2 (rear suspension). Crew chief Eric Phillips was fined $25,000 and suspended from two races, the team was assessed with the loss of 25 owner points, and Hamlin’s first-place finish was ruled encumbered. JGR will not appeal the penalty and Matt Lucas will fill in as the crew chief with the No. 18 team at Richmond, according to a team spokesperson.

Also in the XFINITY Series, the No. 22 Team Penske team was given an L1-level penalty for violating sections 20.14.2 (rear suspension). Crew chief Greg Erwin was fined $25,000 and suspended from two races, the team was assessed with the loss of 25 owner points, and Joey Logano’s second-place finish was ruled encumbered.

