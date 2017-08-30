NASCAR Racing Schedule for Richmond
by Angela Campbell On Thu, Sep. 07, 2017
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR XFINITY Series head to Richmond Raceway this weekend. This will be the last race of the regular season for the Cup Series, setting the field for the 16-driver playoffs. Both races will be televised on NBCSN.
Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.
Friday, September 8
On Track:
8-9:55 a.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – NBC Sports App (Follow live)
10-10:55 a.m.: Series Practice – NBCSN
12-1:25 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN
4:15 p.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN
5:45 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN
7:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series Virginia529 College Savings 250 (250 laps, 187.5 miles) – NBCSN
Garage Cam: (Watch live)
11:30 a.m.: Cup Series
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
9 a.m.: Joey Logano
9:15 a.m.: Matt Kenseth
11 a.m.: Elliott Sadler, William Byron
11:15 a.m.: Denny Hamlin
1:50 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2:20 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr.
3:15: Erik Jones
6:30 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Qualifying
10 p.m.: Post-XFINITY Series Race
Saturday, September 9
On Track:
7:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 (400 laps, 300 miles) – NBCSN
Press Conference: (Watch live)
11 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Race
Follow @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Race Details:
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Race: Virginia529 College Savings 250
Place: Richmond Raceway
Date: Friday, Sept. 8
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN, 7 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 187.5 miles (250 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 75), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 150), Final Stage (Ends on lap 250)
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Race: Federated Auto Parts 400
Place: Richmond Raceway
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN, 7 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 300 miles (400 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 100), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 200), Final Stage (Ends on lap 400)