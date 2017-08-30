NASCAR Racing Schedule for Richmond

Tweet Photo Credit: Chris Graythen/NASCAR via Getty Images

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR XFINITY Series head to Richmond Raceway this weekend. This will be the last race of the regular season for the Cup Series, setting the field for the 16-driver playoffs. Both races will be televised on NBCSN.

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Friday, September 8

On Track :

8-9:55 a.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – NBC Sports App (Follow live)

10-10:55 a.m.: Series Practice – NBCSN

12-1:25 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN

4:15 p.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN

5:45 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN

7:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series Virginia529 College Savings 250 (250 laps, 187.5 miles) – NBCSN

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series

Press Conferences: (Watch live)

9 a.m.: Joey Logano

9:15 a.m.: Matt Kenseth

11 a.m.: Elliott Sadler, William Byron

11:15 a.m.: Denny Hamlin

1:50 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2:20 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr.

3:15: Erik Jones

6:30 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Qualifying

10 p.m.: Post-XFINITY Series Race

Saturday, September 9

On Track :

7:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 (400 laps, 300 miles) – NBCSN

Press Conference: (Watch live)

11 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Race

Complete TV Schedule

Race Details:

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Race: Virginia529 College Savings 250

Place: Richmond Raceway

Date: Friday, Sept. 8

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 187.5 miles (250 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 75), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 150), Final Stage (Ends on lap 250)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Race: Federated Auto Parts 400

Place: Richmond Raceway

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 300 miles (400 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 100), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 200), Final Stage (Ends on lap 400)

