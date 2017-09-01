Reed Crosses the Finish Line 12th Friday Night at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (September 8, 2017) – Ryan Reed led the way in round one of qualifying and advanced all the way to the third and final round to start Friday evening’s race 12th at Richmond Raceway. Reed had a fast No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford and despite searching for forward turn was able to pit for adjustments and fresh Goodyear tires to work his way to a 12th-place finish.

“We finally had a little luck,” said Reed. “We had a really fast car, but weren’t able to fully capitalize in the end. It’s a great step in the right direction with the Playoffs right around the corner.”

Reed started the race 12th and over the course of Stage 1 searched for forward drive. Reed closed out the first stage 18th before pitting for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment. Reed lined up 14th for Stage 2.

Reed maintained his gained track position over the course of Stage 2 before reporting to his team that he was tight through the center and a little free off. The previous adjustments had helped handling, so over the Stage break Reed pitted for more of the same.

The final Stage went green on lap 161 with Reed in the 12th position. Reed fell back slightly to 15th with 75 laps to go, but rebounded to cross the finish line 12th in his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

