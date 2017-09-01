KESELOWSKI CHASES DOWN 2nd NXS WIN OF THE SEASON!

RICHMOND, Vir., September 9, 2017 – Winning his 36th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of his career, Brad Keselowski took the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang to victory lane in the Virginia 529 College Savings 250 at Richmond Raceway on Friday night.

Keselowski, had the perfect set up for the long run and the power of the Ford FR9 engine to battle Kyle Busch for the win. The No. 2 was able to conserve his tires and navigate through lapped traffic to make a final pass and take the lead with 15 laps left in the 250 lap race. Keselowski never looked back, building a 3.008 second lead before taking the checkered flag.

“Congratulations Brad and Roger,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Brad did a great job managing his tires throughout the course of the race and was there at the end to battle for the win. Their strategy came together at the end of the race and we are proud to bring home another win for Ford Performance and Team Penske.”

On his way to his second NASCAR Xfinity win of the season and fifth for Team Penske, Keselowski collected a second stage win and lead a total of 25.5 miles on the .75-mile track.

“I am not a very patient guy, commented Keselowski”. “Being behind the wheel is no fun knowing that you have to be smooth and steady every lap to have a shot at winning it. The team gave me a great car and we’re real good about being patient and here we are in victory lane. That is really cool.”

Full-time Xfinity drivers Ryan Reed and Cole Custer finished P12 and P14 respectively, while securing additional points for the NXS Playoffs.

The Xfinity Playoff field will be set after next weekend’s race at Chicagoland Speedway, September 16th. Reference the full 2017 schedule on www.roushyates.com.

13 CHAMPIONSHIPS • 306 WINS • 277 POLES!

About Roush Yates Engines

Roush Yates Engines is a leading edge engine development company, with 3 state-of-the-art facilities based in Mooresville, NC; which include Roush Yates Engines, Roush Yates Performance Engines Group, focused on road racing and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions, a world class manufacturing center and ISO 9001 / AS9100 certified. The company’s core business includes designing, building and testing purpose built race engines.

Ford Performance in partnership with Roush Yates Engines is the exclusive engine builder of the NASCAR FR9 Ford V8 engine and twin-turbo EcoBoost Ford V6 race engine that powers the Ford GT super car.

With the unparalleled culture of winning and steeped in rich racing history, Roush Yates Engines continues to follow the company’s vision to lead performance engine innovation and staying true to the company’s mission, provide winning engines through demonstrated power and performance.

5 Series – 9 Countries – 128 Races

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **