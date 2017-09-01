Spanesi Americas Launches Partnership With MB Motorsports

Industry Leader In Collision Repair Partners With MB Motorsports

Wright City, MO- Spanesi Americas, a global industry leader in Collision Repair, has partnered with the sole surviving original team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, MB Motorsports.

Timothy Morgan, COO of Spanesi Americas, sees parallels between his company and the team. “MB Motorsports has a long, long history of finding young talent and grooming them for their future in NASCAR. At Spanesi Americas, we have been involved with the Collision Repair Education Foundation since our inception, and myself for over 20 years, supporting collision repair, equipment and process to high schools and colleges.”

Spanesi Americas specializes in supplying design, equipment and training for collision repair facilities. Spanesi Americas offers consulting, training and 3D plans through customized solutions and innovative processes. Spanesi products are innovative and highly technological and offer excellent performance in quality, productivity and profit. In conjunction with Spanesi technologies, the technician is able to repair a damaged vehicle to within factory OEM specifications.

“Timothy is absolutely correct,” says team owner Mike Mittler. “Both our organizations are heavily involved in developing young talent, so we have that synergy going forward. In addition, the people who purchase and utilize their equipment are the same people that fill our grandstands and watch our races week in and week out.”

Adds Morgan, “There couldn’t be a better time to launch this partnership, as the Collision Repair Education Foundation and ASE will hold its third annual Cars, Careers, & Celebrities Expo event on Friday, September 15th at Chicagoland Speedway. That night, MB Motorsports’ #63 Chevy Silverado will carry the Spanesi logo in the Chicagoland 225.”

Spanesi Americas is based in Naperville, IL. For more information on the company, visit www.Spanesi.com or follow them on Facebook, @spanesi-americas,

About MB Motorsports:

MB Motorsports is the sole surviving original team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, having competed in every season since the series debuted in 1995. The team has given many young drivers their start in NASCAR, including Sprint Cup Series winners Carl Edwards, Jamie McMurray, Brad Keselowski and Regan Smith.

About Spanesi Americas:

