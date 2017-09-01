GMS Racing NCWTS Chicagoland Speedway Preview

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 ISM Connect Chevrolet Silverado

Chicagoland Stats

8 starts, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s

Season Stats

15 starts, 1 win, 8 top-fives, 12 top-10s

Additional Info

– The No. 21 team will utilize GMS chassis No. 301. Sauter raced this chassis earlier this season at Iowa Speedway to a second-place finish.

– He is second in the NCWTS driver championship point standings, 30 points behind Christopher Bell, with one win and 10 playoff points.

Quote

“I think as a team we thought we’d have a few more wins at this point in the season. That’s not saying we haven’t run well, because this group has done a great job of steadily improving and learning with each race. We’ll do the same this weekend and hope we get a win out of it before we move on to The Playoffs and make a run like we did last year.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

Chicagoland Stats

Friday will mark Haley’s first start at Chicagoland Speedway.

Season Stats

13 starts, 2 top-fives, 10 top-10s

Additional Info

– Haley will pilot GMS chassis No. 302 for the first time this season.

– Haley is 11th in the driver championship point standings, while the No. 24 is 8th in the owner championship point standings.

Quote

“I’m really looking forward to getting on track in Chicago. Our intermediate track performance has been really strong; I think we’ve only finished outside the top 10 once this year on the mile-and-a-half tracks. This is our last shot at making The Playoffs and I know that this team can make it happen. We just need to put a whole race together and be there at the end.”

KAZ GRALA

No. 33 Stealth Chevrolet Silverado

Chicago Stats

Kaz will be making his first NCWTS start at Chicagoland Speedway this weekend.

Season Stats

15 starts, 1 pole, 1 win, 3 top-five, 5 top-10s

Additional Info

– Kaz will pilot chassis no.303; a brand-new chassis built by GMS Fabrication.

– After a third-place finish at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Kaz is currently 12th in the driver point standings, with one win to his name.

Quote

“Chicagoland (Speedway) is a different kind of place, it’s certainly not a cookie cutter mile-and-a-half track. Those types of tracks though are ones that I’ve needed to work on this year for sure. It’s something I had never done before this season. Going into the Playoffs we have three mile-and-a-half tracks, so we really need to make sure that I’m strong and that we have a strong setup for those races. I’m looking forward to Chicagoland (Speedway) as an opportunity to solidify what we’ve been able to accomplish so far this year and to have some momentum heading into the Playoffs.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy and Brett Moffitt. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

