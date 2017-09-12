ACTOR JAY HERNANDEZ NAMED GRAND MARSHAL FOR HOLLYWOOD CASINO 400

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Sept. 12, 2017) – With a list of movie and TV credits to his name, actor Jay Hernandez is adding one more credit to the list – Grand Marshal of the Hollywood Casino 400. On Oct. 22, he will be saying the most famous words in motorsports “Drivers, start your engines” for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race.

“It’s great to have Jay as the Grand Marshal for the Hollywood Casino 400,” said Kansas Speedway President Patrick Warren. “He is an accomplished actor in both movies and TV and I’m looking forward to having him at Kansas Speedway.”

Hernandez starred in two of the biggest summer movies of 2016, the DC Comics / Warner Bros. feature “Suicide Squad” opposite Will Smith and the R-rated comedy “Bad Moms” opposite Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell. He is currently recurring on the final season of the hit ABC series “Scandal” for powerhouse producer Shonda Rhimes. He also reprises his role in the sequel “A Bad Moms Christmas” that will be released on November 3rd and reunited with director David Ayer and Will Smith on the Netflix crime fantasy “Bright” that will be released on December 22nd.

In 2006, Hernandez also starred alongside Nicholas Cage and Michael Pena in the 9/11 project “World Trade Center.” The story follows three New York City Port Authority officers who volunteered to enter the World Trade Center after the planes were flown into the towers.

He broke onto the Hollywood scene opposite Kirsten Dunst in the 2001 film “Crazy/Beautiful” which earned him an ALMA Award nomination for Outstanding Actor. Other shows and movies that he has appeared in include, the family drama “Max,” the hit series “The Expanse” on SyFy, “Nashville,” “Last Resort,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Ladder 49,” “The Rookie,” and “Hostel” which earned him a Teen Choice Award nomination.

Racing returns to Kansas Speedway this October for the Hollywood Casino 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, which is an elimination race in the playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 22 airing on NBCSN at 3:00 p.m. ET. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Kansas Lottery 300 will again be a part of the playoffs for the NASCAR XFINITY Series on Saturday, Oct. 21 on NBC at 3 p.m. ET, while the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards will wrap up their season and crown a champion on Friday, Oct. 20. Tickets are currently on sale by calling 866.460.RACE (7223) or online at www.kansasspeedway.com.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages.

