Spencer Boyd No. 07 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview

Chicagoland 300 – Chicagoland Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Team and Truck Information

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 07 Camaro: SS Greenlight Racing will bring chassis 704 to Chicago. This car previously ran a few weeks back at Darlington.

News and notes: In a season where visiting tracks for first-time was the goal, Spencer returns to Chicagoland Speedway for his second race at the 1.5 mile tri-oval. Boyd on the weekend, “I’m really looking forward to Chicago. Coming off Richmond where I kept making gains, I feel like I have some momentum. It is also the home track for my sponsor, Grunt Style, and our team owner, Bobby Dotter. I want to make them both proud in front of their families. I’m also humbled by the sacrifice of my co-pilot, so there will be a lot of emotion this weekend.”

Special Passenger: Boyd’s Grunt Style Camaro will bear the name of US Army Specialist, Jose Torre Jr., on the quarter panels. Specialist Torre made the ultimate sacrifice for our country on January 15, 2011 when a rocket propelled grenade attacked his unit in Baghdad. Torre’s parents and brother, with the help of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), will attend the race in their late son’s/brother’s honor. “I learned that ‘Joey’ would call his Dad every Sunday to talk about the NASCAR race. I’d like to believe they will share a special racing conversation on top of our pit box this weekend,” Boyd said.

TV/Radio: The Chicagoland 300 from Chicagoland Speedway can be seen live on Saturday, September 16th on NBC Sports Network. Race coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. EDT, and the event can also be heard live on MRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for driver looking to climb the ranks. Led by Co-Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off a successful 2016 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.

