GMS Racing Chicagoland NXS Preview

SPENCER GALLAGHER

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Chicagoland Stats

Gallagher will make his first NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at Chicagoland Speedway.

Additional Info

– Gallagher will utilize new chassis No. 218.

Quote

“I am really excited about going to Chicagoland this weekend with the GMS Racing crew. The guys have been working really hard to get this Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ready for this weekend’s race. I hope that we can fire off fast, have a great balance from the start and finish strong.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy and Brett Moffitt. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

