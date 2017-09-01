Trevor Bayne – Chicago Advance

Team: No. 6 Performance Plus Motor Oil Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Chicagoland Speedway – Sunday, Sept. 17 at 3:00pm EST. on NBCSN

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Chicago

Trevor Bayne will make his fifth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Chicago this weekend.

In four previous starts at the Illinois track, Bayne has earned a best finish of 20th in 2012.

In eight starts at Chicago in the XFINITY Series, Bayne has recorded three top-five and four top-10 finishes. Bayne earned his best finish of second in July 2014 after starting in the 11th position and leading 14 laps.

Matt Puccia at Chicago

Puccia will be atop the box for his seventh MENCS event at Chicago on Sunday afternoon. In six previous races at the 1.5-Mile oval, Puccia recorded a best finish of 13th with former driver Greg Biffle in 2012.

Recapping Richmond

Bayne fought for grip throughout much of Saturday evening’s 400-Lap event at Richmond Raceway, ultimately taking the checkered flag in the 25th position.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Chicago:

“Chicago is definitely a fun track to race on. You can run up by the wall if you want, or you can hug that white line on the bottom. It’s a place I’ve always enjoyed racing at. Hopefully we can unload a great Performance Plus Ford this weekend and work our way up front and contend for the win on Sunday.”

