Ryan Reed – Chicagoland Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Chicagoland

Reed has competed at Chicagoland Speedway five times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS).

In those five starts, Reed’s best finish came in the fall of 2015 with an 11th-place effort, after starting 10th.

One Year Ago at Chicago

Reed qualified his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford 14th and had a solid race going until his efforts were cut short. Reed was racing for 10th just passed the halfway mark when he was spun. The damage was too severe to continue, leaving Reed with a 32nd-place finish.

MRN Guest Analyst

Reed will join Mike Bagley and Woody Cain from the MRN booth at Chicagoland Speedway Friday evening as a guest analyst for the Truck Series race at 7pm CT/8 pm ET.

Meet Ryan

Reed will visit the Joliet XFINITY Store (2802 Plainfield Road, Joliet, IL) on Thursday, September 14th at 6 p.m. CT to sign autographs.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Chicagoland

“We are ready to get to Chicago this weekend. We haven’t been at a 1.5-mile track in a while and everyone has done a lot of preparation getting the cars better with wind tunnel time and R&D at the shop. Chicago is a great chance to see where we are at with our 1.5-mile program and we are looking to keep gaining some momentum going into the Playoffs.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **