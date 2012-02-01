Roush Fenway Advance – Chicagoland Speedway – It’s Jack’s World! Jack’s World!

Roush Fenway Advance – Chicagoland Speedway, 1.5-mile

Roush Fenway Racing heads to Chicagoland Speedway this weekend as the Monster Energy Cup Series (MENCS) returns to the 1.5-mile track.

MENCS

Chicago

Sun. 9/17/17 – 3:00 PM ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Performance Plus Motor Oil Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Chicago

Sat. 9/16/17 – 3:30 PM ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Overall, Roush Fenway has started 126 races at Chicago, earning a total of one win, 24 top-five and 47 top-10 finishes, four poles and 1,109 laps led across the MENCS, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).

Roush Fenway has started 67 MENCS races at Chicago, recording six top-five finishes, 17 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 18.2 and has led 528 laps.

Roush Fenway has finished in the second position on three separate occasions in the Windy City with former drivers Matt Kenseth (2005 and 2007) and Carl Edwards (2010).

Roush Fenway has earned one victory, 17 top-five finishes, 29 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 12.7 at Chicago in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earned Roush Fenway’s first victory at Chicago in the Sept. 2012 NASCAR XFINITY Series event after starting from the third position and leading 22 laps. The victory, Stenhouse’s fifth of the 2012 season, helped catapult the Roush Fenway driver to his second-consecutive XFINITY Series championship.

The first race of the MENCS Playoffs Round of 16 begins this weekend in Chicago. Roush Fenway driver Stenhouse currently ranks eighth in the Playoff standings and has a career best finish of eighth at Chicago in the Sept. 2013 event.

Roush Fenway driver Ryan Reed has qualified for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs, which is scheduled to begin next weekend in Kentucky, by virtue of his victory in the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway.

Roush Fenway Chicago Wins

2012-2 Stenhouse NXS

Roush Fenway in Chicagoland Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 67 0 6 17 1 17253 528 18.1 18.2 25879.5

NXS 58 1 17 29 3 11201 581 12.9 12.7 16801.5

TRUCK 1 0 1 1 0 150 0 10 3 225

126 1 24 47 4 28604 1109 13.7 11.3 42906

