CHEVY MENCS AT CHICAGO: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

FEDERATED AUTO PARTS 400

CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY

JOLIET, ILLINOIS

SEPTEMBER 17, 2017

BOWTIE BULLETS

MAGNIFICENT SEVEN:

The Playoff field is set. Seven Chevrolet SS drivers, Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Kasey Kahne, Chase Elliott and Jamie McMurray will all be in contention for this season’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship title. The contest begins this weekend as all seven of these drivers will vie for the first win out of the gate and ensure themselves a position in the Round of 12, the next segment of the championship Playoffs. Newman is the only driver on that list to have a previous win at Chicagoland Speedway, but the other six hope to change that this weekend and take Chevy back to Victory Lane at the 1.5-mile track for the first time since 2011.

LEADER OF THE PACK:

Chevrolet leads all other manufacturers with eight (8) victories at the 1.5-mile, Chicagoland Speedway. Chevrolet has powered five (5) different drivers and teams to Victory Lane at the Joliet track.

CHEVY HISTORY MINUTE:

Did you know? Jimmie Johnson, driver of the No. 48 Lowe’s Chevrolet SS, leads all other drivers in pole wins at Chicagoland Speedway with two to his credit (’05 and ’12)

SS FAREWELL TOUR:

Since the Chevrolet SS hit the track in competition in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona in 2013, the model has won 73 races to date and has a victory at all but two tracks on the current Cup Series schedule. Those two tracks are Kentucky Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway. If the SS could score a victory this weekend, it could retire in good company with career-long driver, Jeff Gordon, to have won at every track on the current circuit but Kentucky Speedway.

MAKING THE CUT:

This weekend at Chicagoland Speedway marks the end of the regular season for both the Xfinity and Truck Series. Chevrolet is poised to have nine of the 12 Playoff contenders in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including regular season champion Elliott Sadler. All nine drivers are on a quest to bring home Chevy’s 19th Xfinity Series driver’s championship in the series. In the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series division, Chevrolet looks to have three of the eight championship contenders vying for a 14th Chevrolet driver championship in that division.

TUNE-IN:

The Tale of the Turtles 400 is scheduled to begin on Sunday, September 17 at 3 pm, ET. Live coverage can be found on NBCSN, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

BY THE NUMBERS:

Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships

Team Chevy drivers have scored 775 wins and 693 poles in MENCS competition

Chevrolet drivers have won eight of 16 races at Chicagoland Speedway. Victories by current Team Chevy drivers are:

Dale Earnhardt, Jr., No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet SS, has one win at Chicagoland Speedway (’05)

Ryan Newman, No. 31 CAT D10 Chevrolet SS, has one trophy from Chicagoland Speedway (’03)

A Chevrolet driver has sat on the pole at Chicagoland Speedway seven times

Team Chevy drivers have scored 46 top-five and 79 top-10 finishes at Chicagoland Speedway

A Chevrolet has led 2,447 laps (57.2% of possible 4,278 laps) at Chicagoland Speedway

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 TARGET CHEVROLET SS – 2ND SEED IN PLAYOFF STANDINGS

“Getting the win last weekend at Richmond definitely gives us some great momentum heading into the first Playoff race this weekend at Chicago. Our team executed when they needed to last Saturday and that’s what it’s going to take over the next few weeks to put ourselves in contention for the championship. I’ve been excited about Chicago since about March, so I’m looking forward to getting there this weekend and starting our run. Jamie tested at Chicago a few weeks ago, so we should be a little ahead going into this weekend. Our mile-and-a-half program has been pretty good, so hopefully we have a strong start this weekend.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S CHEVROLET SS – 3RD SEED IN PLAYOFF STANDINGS

“I feel like we have been talking about our summer slump a lot lately, but I am confident going into these next 10 races, that the ‘slump’ is over. No one steps up to the challenge better than my No. 48 Lowe’s team. I’m looking forward to Chicago, we had a great test there, and I’ve always wanted to give Chad a win at his home track.”

RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 CAT D10 CHEVROLET SS – 11TH SEED IN PLAYOFF STANDINGS

“It doesn’t amp up. I’ve been having fun. It’s been less stressful than the past few years and the last 20-some races. Either way, these next 10 races, it’s sure nice to be back in the Playoffs after missing it last year. It’s a heck of a rebound for us to be back into the Playoffs and have a chance to win a championship.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 CHEVROLET SS – 12TH SEED IN PLAYOFF STANDINGS

“Well, I love Chicago. We actually had a test leading up to this race. It’s a fast track. I have run well there in the past. It’s got some character with the bumps. You can really run hard, the way the exit of Turn 2 is, how the backstretch never kind of quits turning, I really enjoy the angles of the track and how you can arch and find speed all over it.”

KASEY KAHNE, NO. 5 GREAT CLIPS CHEVROLET SS – 13TH SEED IN PLAYOFF IN STANDINGS

“I’m glad I’m in the playoffs this year and have an opportunity to see how far we can go. We just need to get the best results every week and make no mistakes and see where we end up. I think with everybody all-in, hopefully we can come out of nowhere and really make some noise throughout the next 10 races. We just need to do the best we possibly can, give a lot of effort and put a lot of time into it. If we do all of that I think we’ll get our best result and I’ll be happy with it.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 NAPA BRAKES CHEVROLET SS – 14TH SEED IN PLAYOFF STANDINGS

“Chicago is different from some of the other 1.5-mile tracks because they haven’t paved it in a long time and that allows us to move around and do some different things which is nice. So, I think that is the biggest thing is just they hadn’t taken the pavement grinder to it yet. We tested at Chicago… it’s been a while back I guess it’s been months, but our test went well. Definitely still need a little bit, but our test was good I feel like we learned a few things.”

JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 MCDONALD’S/CESSNA CHEVROLET SS – 16TH IN STANDINGS

“I got out of the car Saturday night following the Richmond race and was just really excited to know that we are part of the Playoffs again. The guys never gave me any update on points position during the race, so I wasn’t 100% sure that we were locked-in until the race was over. I am looking forward to getting started this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway. We tested there a few weeks ago and I felt that we had a pretty good car, like most of the 1.5-mile tracks this year. I feel that we are in a better position this year in the Playoffs, based on running more consistently week-after-week. I’m ready to get started!”

CHEVROLET DRIVERS NOT IN PLAYOFF CONTENTION:

DALE EARNHARDT, JR., NO. 88 AXALTA CHEVROLET SS – 22ND IN STANDINGS

“We should’ve run well all year and gotten ourselves into the playoffs for all of our fans. I’m proud of how we did last weekend, and I hope we can continue to run like that the rest of the year. Chicago should be a good track for us. One of our teammates went out there and tested, so we’ve got some information that we can look at. Greg (Ives, crew chief) is going to be back. T-Mack (Travis Mack, served as interim crew chief last week at Richmond) is still there as a car chief. I told all my guys at the end of the race last week that this is the team that Greg needs underneath of him to be successful. All of these guys stepped up a little bit and we need to be that way all year long. We should be able to do this going forward, at least that’s what I think we’re capable of, so we’re going to keep working hard for these last 10 races.”

PAUL MENARD, NO. 27 MOEN/MENARDS CHEVROLET SS – 23RD IN STANDINGS

“Chicagoland is one of the oldest surfaces we go to now. It has a lot of character, a lot of bumps, and it’s really hard on tires. As a race car driver, those are all things you love. It’s a great racetrack. It’s really wide. It lays down rubber and you pick up the rubber under cautions. There are a lot of different elements you have to factor in as you prepare to race there.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CHEVROLET SS – 24TH IN STANDINGS

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, NO. 95 DEVOUR FROZEN MEALS CHEVROLET SS – 25TH IN STANDINGS

“Chicago is the first race of the playoffs. Everyone brings their best equipment, and it’s when business picks up. You really get to see where you’re at from a competition standpoint. You also get to see what other teams are rolling out as far as new chassis and new motor specs. All guns will be blazing!”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 SCOTT PRODUCTS CHEVROLET SS – 26TH IN STANDINGS

“We’re heading to Chicagoland (Speedway) for the first 1.5-mile track in a while now. We’re looking forward to going back there and getting the speed up. It’s a really fast 1.5-mile track as the surface continues to wear every year, with a lot of aero technology going into that race. We’re trying to figure out the first race of the playoffs now. We’re got nothing to lose, so we’re going to do all we can to try and get better for the end of the season with several 1.5-mile tracks coming up in the schedule.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CHEVROLET SS – 27TH IN STANDINGS

“Chicago a 1.5-mile race track. A little bit different than some of the typical 1.5-mile tracks that we go to. The biggest thing is the back straightaway is curved so you are always turning down the back straightaway. A fun place to go to the first round of the Playoffs the energy level is amped up for not only the people in the Playoffs, but you can just feel it in the garage area that first race means so much. A challenging race track, it’s gotten bumpier over the years and makes it a difficult challenge to go out there and get the race track and race car to really apply to each other. Also, since we only go to it once a year, to go back after the harsh winter it is always a different set-up than you have had the previous year. A tough place, but always looking forward to it.”

Chevrolet Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships

Total (1949 – 2015): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-2015)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships

Total (1949 – 2016): 31

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005 – ’11)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016

Event Victories

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 – (in 2007)

2017 STATISTICS:

Wins: 10

Poles: 5

Laps Led: 1,550

Top-five finishes: 39

Top-10 finishes: 82

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUP SERIES CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 775 (1949 – to date)

Poles Won to Date: 693

Laps Lead to Date: 229,996

Top-Five Finishes to Date: 3,913

Top-10 Finishes to Date: 8,039

Total NASCAR Cup wins by Corporation, 1949 – To-Date

GM: 1,110

Chevrolet: 774

Pontiac: 155

Oldsmobile: 115

Buick: 65

Ford: 756

Ford: 656

Mercury: 96

Lincoln: 4

Chrysler: 466

Dodge: 217

Plymouth: 190

Chrysler: 59

Toyota: 103

