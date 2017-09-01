Wallace Ready to Get Slimed at Chicagoland Speedway

No. 98 Nickelodeon Slime Team Looks to get to Victory Lane

Weekend Statistics and Notes

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. is ready to get back on track at Chicagoland Speedway this weekend for his first race with the No. 98 Biagi DenBeste Racing team. An ambassador for Nickelodeon, Wallace will drive the Nickelodeon Slime Ford donning iconic Nickelodeon characters from SpongeBob to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Wallace not only helped design the car that he will be driving but also helped design the NASCAR Monster Energy Series Tales of the Turtles 400 trophy. Wallace will use Turtle Power to his advantage in hopes of celebrating in Victory Lane by getting slimed after Saturday’s race.

Wallace has just three XFINITY Series starts at the 1.5-mile track. He found success in those three starts with one Top-Five and one Top-10 finish. His best finish of third came in 2015. Wallace also had two Camping World Truck Series starts and one Top-10 finish.

Weekend Chatter

“I’m really excited to get back to the track this weekend, and I’m excited that I get to do it with Nickelodeon and the 98 Biagi DenBeste team. I’ve worked with Nickelodeon before, and they always make the weekend fun. I know the 98 team has had success in the XFINITY series, and I’m looking forward to working with them for the first time. The winner of the race is going to get slimed in Victory Lane, and we want to get the Nickelodeon Slime car slimed.”

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 38th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, online, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon’s U.S. television network is seen in more than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated basic cable network for 20 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).

About Biagi-DenBeste Racing

Biagi-DenBeste Racing is owned by Fred Biagi and Bill DenBeste, with Lori DenBeste serving as President.

Fred Biagi owns Biagi Bros Transportation with his brother Greg in Napa, CA. Though racing is their passion, their careers have been driven by 18-wheels instead of four. They started in 1978 as a transportation company, but have evolved over the years into a full service transportation, warehousing and logistics company offering expert 3PL services to clients across North America. You can find out more by visiting: www.biagibros.com

Bill and Lori DenBeste established DenBeste Transportation, Inc. in 1988. The company specializes in the transportation of hazardous and non-hazardous (contaminated) soils and is the largest transporter of hazardous and non-hazardous materials in California. The company later evolved into DenBeste Water Solutions (DWS). DWS is an environmental rental company dedicated to providing cost-effective, state of the art turnkey liquid storage solutions and equipment to a wide variety of industries, including environmental, engineering, Oil and Gas.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. With a history of over 200 wins and business partnerships with national and global leaders, today the race operation fields one team in competition in the NASCAR premier series with driver Aric Almirola. Almirola wheels the iconic No. 43 Ford with partners Smithfield Foods, STP, United States Air Force and Fresh From Florida. The team is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.

