NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Preview-Chicago

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to Chicagoland Speedway this week for the final race of the regular season. On the entry list, there are currently 32 Trucks entered for the TheHouse.com 225.

Kyle Busch has won in 2016, 2014 and 2013. However, due to the NASCAR rule not letting drivers race in the XFINITY/Trucks playoffs, Busch, among other cup drivers are not allowed to race in other series, if they have five or more years of experience. Therefore, we can expect a new winner in 2017.

John Hunter Nemechek – Nemechek can end the regular season on a high note with a win. In 2015, he won the race after leading just two laps of the scheduled 147. Sure, Nemechek only has two starts at Chicago, but he has an average finish of 7.5. Johnny Sauter – If Sauter wants to keep rebounding and possibly get a win, Chicago might just be the place. He has four top fives and six top 10s. Sauter finished fifth in last year’s race. He might just get a win this Friday night. Matt Crafton – Crafton, just like Sauter, has competed in all eight races at Chicago, however, he’ll have to step up his average finish. In eight starts, Crafton has three top fives and five top 10 finishes, with an average finish of 9.9, but one DNF which came in the 2016 race. Crafton could erase last year’s disappointing finish by winning and start the playoffs on a high note. Christopher Bell – It would be a mistake to count Bell out of competing for a win. In his only start which came in 2016, he started 12th and finished fourth. Bell is also hungry for a win as he hasn’t won since over a month ago at Kentucky. Watch for Bell to be a strong contender Friday night. Austin Cindric – Cindric is coming off a momentum win at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park from Labor Day weekend. He may be peaking at just the right time before the playoffs start. Two practices are scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The first practice takes place at 3:30 p.m. ET with the final practice at 6:30 p.m. ET.Qualifying is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 5:05 p.m. ET on FS1.The race is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET with coverage on FS1 and MRN Radio.

