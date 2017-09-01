NASCAR Racing Schedule for Chicago

Tweet Photo Credit: Brian Lawdermilk/NASCAR via Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Chicagoland Speedway this weekend as the Monster Energy Cup Series Playoffs begin with the Round of 16. For the XFINITY Series and the Camping World Truck Series, it’s the last race of the regular season. The Truck Series Chicagoland 225 kicks off the competition Friday evening on FSl. On Saturday afternoon the XFINITY Series hits the track for the Chicagoland 300 and the Cup Series Tales of the Turtles 400 closes out the activities at 3 p.m. Sunday on NBCSN.

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Thursday, September 14

On Track :

3:30-4:25 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Practice (Follow live)

6:30-7:25 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice (Follow live)

Friday, September 15

On Track :

12:30-1:55 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBCSN (Canada: TSN 2)

2-2:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – NBCSN (Canada: TSN GO)

4-4:50 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN GO)

5:05 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

6:45 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN (Canada: TSN GO)

8:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Chicagoland 225 (150 laps, 225 miles) – FS1

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

12 p.m.: Cup Series

1:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

11:30 a.m.: Jennifer Jo Cobb, Matt DiBenedetto, Jeffrey Earnhardt, John Hunter Nemechek, Matt Tifft and Darrell Wallace Jr.

12 p.m.: Michael Annett, Dakoda Armstrong and Brendan Gaughan

6 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

7:30 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Qualifying

11 p.m.: Post-Camping World Truck Series Race

Saturday, September 16

O n Track :

11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – CNBC (Canada: TSN GO)

12:35 p.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN (Canada: TSN GO)

2-2:50 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN (Canada: TSN 5)

3:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series Chicagoland 300 (200 laps, 300 miles) – NBCSN (Canada: TSN 5)

Press Conference : (Watch live)

6 p.m.: Post-XFINITY Series race

Sunday, September 17

On Track :

3 p.m.: Cup Series Tales of the Turtles 400 (267 laps, 400.5 miles) – NBCSN (Canada: TSN 4)

Press Conference : (Watch live)

6 p.m. Post-Cup Series Race

Complete TV Schedule

Follow @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.

Race Details:

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Race: TheHouse.com 225

Rlace: Chicagoland Speedway

Date: Friday, Sept. 15

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 8 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 225 miles (150 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 35), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 70), Final Stage (Ends on lap 150)

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Race: TheHouse.com 300

Place: Chicagoland Speedway

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 3 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 300 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on lap 200)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Race: Tales of the Turtles 400

Place: Chicagoland Speedway

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 80), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on lap 267)

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **