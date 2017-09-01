NASCAR Racing Schedule for Chicago
by Angela Campbell On Wed, Sep. 13, 2017
NASCAR heads to Chicagoland Speedway this weekend as the Monster Energy Cup Series Playoffs begin with the Round of 16. For the XFINITY Series and the Camping World Truck Series, it’s the last race of the regular season. The Truck Series Chicagoland 225 kicks off the competition Friday evening on FSl. On Saturday afternoon the XFINITY Series hits the track for the Chicagoland 300 and the Cup Series Tales of the Turtles 400 closes out the activities at 3 p.m. Sunday on NBCSN.
Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.
Thursday, September 14
On Track:
3:30-4:25 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Practice (Follow live)
6:30-7:25 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice (Follow live)
Friday, September 15
On Track:
12:30-1:55 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBCSN (Canada: TSN 2)
2-2:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – NBCSN (Canada: TSN GO)
4-4:50 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN GO)
5:05 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS1
6:45 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN (Canada: TSN GO)
8:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Chicagoland 225 (150 laps, 225 miles) – FS1
Garage Cam: (Watch live)
12 p.m.: Cup Series
1:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
11:30 a.m.: Jennifer Jo Cobb, Matt DiBenedetto, Jeffrey Earnhardt, John Hunter Nemechek, Matt Tifft and Darrell Wallace Jr.
12 p.m.: Michael Annett, Dakoda Armstrong and Brendan Gaughan
6 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
7:30 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Qualifying
11 p.m.: Post-Camping World Truck Series Race
Saturday, September 16
On Track:
11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – CNBC (Canada: TSN GO)
12:35 p.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN (Canada: TSN GO)
2-2:50 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN (Canada: TSN 5)
3:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series Chicagoland 300 (200 laps, 300 miles) – NBCSN (Canada: TSN 5)
Press Conference: (Watch live)
6 p.m.: Post-XFINITY Series race
Sunday, September 17
On Track:
3 p.m.: Cup Series Tales of the Turtles 400 (267 laps, 400.5 miles) – NBCSN (Canada: TSN 4)
Press Conference: (Watch live)
6 p.m. Post-Cup Series Race
Follow @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Race Details:
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Race: TheHouse.com 225
Rlace: Chicagoland Speedway
Date: Friday, Sept. 15
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1, 8 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 225 miles (150 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 35), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 70), Final Stage (Ends on lap 150)
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Race: TheHouse.com 300
Place: Chicagoland Speedway
Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN, 3 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 300 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on lap 200)
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Race: Tales of the Turtles 400
Place: Chicagoland Speedway
Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN, 2:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 80), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on lap 267)