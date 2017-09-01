Leavine Family Racing Partners With Devour Frozen Meals At Chicagoland Speedway

McDowell Looking To Make Waves During First Playoff Race of 2017 Season

CONCORD, N.C. (September 14, 2017) – Michael McDowell is looking to make a statement at Chicagoland Speedway for the first race of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) playoffs.

Though McDowell and Leavine Family Racing (LFR) are not in this year’s playoffs, together, they are in the midst of their best MENCS season. They are starting the playoffs with 13 Top-20s, five Top-15s and one Top-5 finish.

McDowell, who is 25th in driver points, is looking forward to competing in this year’s playoff races and adding to the team’s already impressive 2017 season.

“Chicago is the first race of the playoffs,” said McDowell. “Everyone brings their best equipment, and it’s when business picks up. You really get to see where you’re at from a competition standpoint. You also get to see what other teams are rolling out as far as new chassis and new motor specs. All guns will be blazing!”

McDowell and LFR will be partnering with Devour Frozen Meals for the Tales Of The Turtles 400. Devour, a company that claims to have the food for every craving, will don their black and orange colors on the No. 95 Chevrolet SS.

The Tales Of The Turtles 400 will take place on Sunday, September 17, at Chicagoland Speedway. Race fans can tune-in to NBCSN for live race coverage and follow @LFR95 on Twitter for updates.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Michael McDowell, a nine-year veteran of NASCAR and winner of the Road America 180 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, pilots the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the team. In 2016 alone, McDowell and LFR earned two Top-10 finishes and nine Top-20 finishes together. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel and is driven by several key principals including intensity, attention to detail, focus and a sense of urgency. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **