Tyler Reddick Named to JR Motorsports Lineup in 2018

Reddick will drive a JRM Chevrolet in full-time Xfinity Series competition

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Sept. 14, 2017) – JR Motorsports announced today the addition of Tyler Reddick to the team’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program in a multi-year agreement that begins with the 2018 season opener. The 21-year-old Reddick will pilot JRM’s fourth full-time entry in pursuit of the NXS championship next season.

Reddick, a native of Corning, California, is a three-time winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series who finished a career-best second in points during the 2015 season. His journey to NASCAR began with an impressive five-year stint in the dirt late model ranks. Reddick followed up with a transition into ARCA and NASCAR K&N competition, winning in his series debut in the latter at Rockingham Speedway in 2012.

“Tyler is a very talented racecar driver and someone we’ve enjoyed watching over the years,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports. “We’ve seen him make a lot of strides in the short time he’s been in the Xfinity Series. He’s a strong complement to our driver lineup next season, and we’re confident that with consistent seat time he’ll find additional success at this level.”

Reddick currently competes part-time in the NXS with the No. 42 entry, posting one top-five and three top-10 finishes in 14 starts this season.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me,” Reddick said. “Having the chance to race full-time with an organization like JR Motorsports is something I’ve worked toward my entire life. It’s a thrill to be joining such an accomplished group of teammates in going after a championship next year.”

Reddick joins JRM teammates Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett and Elliott Sadler next season in place of departing William Byron. The team will also field a fifth entry in a handful of events. Additional details specific to sponsorship, crew-chief duties and car number for Reddick and the team will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the management company and racing operation for Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s 14-time Most Popular Driver and winner of 50 NASCAR-sanctioned races. Now in its 16th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports races in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it won a championship in 2014. The company also competes in Late Model competition and owns three championships in regional Late Model divisions. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.

