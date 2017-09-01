Ford Performance NASCAR: Chicago Media Availability (Darrell Wallace Jr.)

Ford Performance NXS Notes and Quotes

TheHouse.com 300 – Chicagoland Speedway

Friday, September 15, 2017

Darrell Wallace Jr., driver of the No. 98 Nickelodeon Green Slime Ford Mustang, hits the track at Chicagoland Speedway Saturday. Wallace discussed his future, his time in the 43 Cup car and more.

Darrell Wallace Jr. (No. 98 Nickelodeon Green Slime Ford Mustang) — WHERE ARE THINGS AT WITH THE 43? “I don’t know. I can tell you about the 98. It is over in the garage right now. Things with the 43 are still shaking out. That is in RPM’s hands right now. Obviously the news that came out the other day, they are pushing hard to fight through some things and I am supporting them. Nothing is set in stone. We are still trying to figure out what we need to do.”

ARE YOU ACTIVE IN THEIR SPONSORSHIP SEARCH? “I haven’t had a sponsor in 15 years that I have been racing. I have been doing that since day one, no matter what the team is. We are still trying to bring our own money. They are working hard on their end and I am working hard on my end to get somebody to latch on.”

DO YOU FEEL LIKE IT IS TOTALLY UP TO SPONSORSHIP AT THIS POINT? “Yeah, I believe them 100% that they are working hard to figure out something. What we did a couple months ago was pretty special and showcased what we can do as a pair, as a couple if we can get things worked out. I think we can bring them really good finishes, represent their brands the way they need to be and get them rolling off on the right start.”

IS THERE ANY CHANCE YOU COULD BE IN THAT CAR BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR? “I haven’t heard anything on that. I wouldn’t say so since he is in it unless he is going somewhere else.”

ANY CHANCE YOU ARE IN ANY RIDES OTHER THAN THIS WEEKEND? “I am trying to get back in a truck again to do some races but I am not sure where. It would have been cool to do Loudon. We might do Homestead or Texas. Not sure. That is totally speculating there but hopefully we will be back in something.”

TALK ABOUT THE PLATFORM YOU WERE GIVEN WITH THE 43 TEAM AND THEN AGAIN THIS WEEKEND TO SHOW THAT YOU BELONG. “I think getting the opportunity to race again after the Xfinity deal was suspended or ended, was huge. They were there to keep me going for a little bit. They were helping me, I was helping them with Aric dealing with his injury. That was the biggest thing they could have done for me. I knew something good would come out of it. We kept getting better and better. It would have been interesting to have another few races. It would have been cool to race at Loudon and see how that would have went because I love that place. It is one of those things I am very thankful for. It was a cool opportunity and I got so much exposure. I don’t have a full time ride but here I have tons of media around me like I am announcing something.”

HOW IMPORTANT IS IT IF YOU HAVE A TALENT TO BE THERE, TO BE RELEVANT AS WELL? “That is what the sport is about, staying relevant. Damn, there are a lot of people here. It is about staying relevant. If you don’t have a ride it is about what are you trying to do. This great partnership with Nickelodeon and them putting me in a car this weekend is keeping my name out there. That Cup platform did a lot. It definitely boosted my career. Those four races that we had. But that was a couple months ago and now we are just doing one-offs. We have to keep grinding, that is what we have been doing. It is part of the game.”

HOW STRESSFUL IS IT FOR YOU THAT YOU AREN’T OUT THERE FULL TIME? “It makes you sit back and realize what all you went through and it is a humbling experience for sure. It sucks. You definitely want to be driving each and every weekend, each and every day if you could. It is just what you grew up doing. It is these little minor setbacks that create a great comeback. I feel like something good will come out of this. At least that is what mom tells me every time I get frustrated. She tells me to stay positive, keep my head up and God has a plan. I trust in that and we will see how we shake out.”

ARE YOU SURPRISED A COMPANY HASN’T LATCHED ON TO YOU AND RUN WITH IT? “Kind of. It has been five years since I had a sponsor. I don’t understand some of the judgment calls that sponsors make, but it isn’t my call.”

WHAT IS IT LIKE WATCHING YOUR BUDDY RYAN BLANEY AND THE OPPORTUNITY HE HAS WITH THE PLAYOFFS? IN 10 WEEKS HE COULD BE A CHAMPION. “Yeah, I just hope I am invited to the party if that is the case. No, I am pulling for all those guys really. Ryan and Chase both being in it is really cool having grown up with them. If Ryan stops messing up, he will be alright (laughing)”

YOU GREW UP WITH THOSE GUYS, HOW CHALLENGING IS IT FOR YOU TO WATCH THEM KNOWING YOU FEEL YOU ARE ON THE SAME LEVEL AS THEM? “It is simple really. You are watching and they got their time right now and they are making the most of it. you pull for them. You aren’t going to pull against them and say, ‘man, I wish that was me instead of him.’ I don’t wish that upon anybody. If it is your moment, your time to shine, you go out there and make the most of it.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **