Kyle Busch Fastest in First Cup Practice at Chicagoland

Tweet Kyle Busch posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Chicagoland Speedway. Photo: Noel Lanier/OnPitRoad.com

Kyle Busch topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Chicagoland Speedway.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 29.325 and a speed of 184.143 mph. Daniel Suarez was second in his No. 19 Gibbs Toyota with a time of 29.441 and a speed of 183.418 mph. Denny Hamlin was third in his No. 11 Gibbs Toyota with a time of 29.521 and a speed of 182.921 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was fourth in his No. 78 Furniture Row Toyota with a time of 29.531 and a speed of 182.859 mph. Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 29.566 and a speed of 182.642 mph.

Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Danica Patrick, Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski.

Kurt Busch was 11th, Ryan Newman was 12th, Austin Dillon was 14th, Matt Kenseth was 15th, Jamie McMurray was 16th, Jimmie Johnson was 19th and Kasey Kahne rounded out the Playoff drivers in 26th.

Elliott posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 175.347 mph.

