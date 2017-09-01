Grunt Style Signs with Richard Petty Motorsports in Multi-Year Deal

The Patriotic Apparel Line will Debut on the No. 43 Ford this Weekend in Chicago

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 16, 2017) – Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today a multi-year associate partnership with Grunt Style. The Patriotic apparel line will debut on the No. 43 Ford this weekend in Chicago and will return to the car for Veteran’s Day weekend in Phoenix. A company that provides apparel for customers who have pride in self, military and country makes Grunt Style a perfect fit with the Petty brand.

Grunt Style has taken the American fighting spirit and instilled it in everything they create. With nearly 350 US Veterans and Patriots, their mission is to deliver the highest quality, most Patriotic apparel. This is not Grunt Style’s only NASCAR partnership. They also partner with Spencer Boyd in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

“We’re excited to expand our motorsports platform with this relationship with Richard Petty Motorsports,” said Mike Birt, Grunt Style CMO. “Richard Petty and his team are a great fit for our brand with their support of military and country, making this a natural fit. We’re thrilled to see our logo on the No. 43 car this weekend.”

RPM and “The King” Richard Petty have a long history of supporting the military with partner United States Air Force and their support of the Paralyzed Veterans of America, making this a perfect partnership.

“I’m thrilled to join forces with Grunt Style,” said co-owner Richard Petty. “We meet with a lot of military members at each and every race. It will be great to have a partner that will channel their love for our country into what they wear. We can’t wait to have them at the track with us this weekend.”

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. With a history of over 200 wins and business partnerships with national and global leaders, today the race operation fields one team in competition in the NASCAR premier series with driver Aric Almirola. Almirola wheels the iconic No. 43 Ford with partners Smithfield Foods, STP, United States Air Force and Fresh From Florida. The team is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.

