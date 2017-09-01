Truex Fastest in Second Practice at Chicago

Tweet Martin Truex Jr. posted the fastest time in second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Chicagoland Speedway. Photo: Noel Lanier/OnPitRoad.com

Martin Truex Jr. topped the chart in second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Chicagoland Speedway.

The driver of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 29.892 and a speed of 180.650 mph. Ryan Blaney was second in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford with a time of 30.033 and a speed of 179.802 mph. Chase Elliott was third in his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 30.052 and a speed of 179.689 mph. Brad Keselowski was fourth in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford with a time of 179.659 mph. Ryan Newman rounded out the top-five in his No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet with a time of 30.098 and a speed of 179.414 mph.

Aric Almirola, Kasey Kahne, Kurt Busch, Matt Kenseth and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-10.

Kyle Larson was 14th, Kevin Harvick was 15th, Denny Hamlin was 16th, Jimmie Johnson was 18th, Jamie McMurray was 19th, Austin Dillon was 20th and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the Playoff drivers in 22nd.

Elliott posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 176.416 mph.

