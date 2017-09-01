Kyle Busch Fastest in Final Chicagoland Practice

Tweet Kyle Busch posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Chicagoland Speedway. Photo: Noel Lanier/OnPitRoad.com

Kyle Busch topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Chicagoland Speedway.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 29.958 and a speed of 180.252 mph. Austin Dillon was second in his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet with a time of 30.094 and a speed of 179.438 mph. Brad Keselowski was third in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford with a time of 30.119 and a speed of 179.289 mph. Chase Elliott was fourth in his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 30.145 and a speed of 179.134 mph. Clint Bowyer rounded out the top-five in his No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 30.245 and a speed of 178.542 mph.

Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-10.

Kyle Larson was 11th, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was 12th, Jamie McMurray was 13th, Ryan Newman was 17th, Kurt Busch was 22nd, Matt Kenseth was 23rd, Jimmie Johnson was 24th and Kasey Kahne rounded out the Playoff drivers in 27th.

Harvick posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 175.784 mph.

