Chevrolet Captures 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series Manufacturer Championship

Title is Sixth Consecutive for the Chevrolet IndyCar Program

DETROIT (September 16, 2017) – For the sixth consecutive season, Chevrolet has won the Verizon IndyCar Series (VISC) Manufacturer Championship. The Bowtie Brand has captured the title every season since returning to IndyCar competition in 2012.

The Chevrolet 2.2 liter twin turbocharged direct injected V6 IndyCar engine program combined with the Chevrolet Aero Kit to produce 10 poles and ­­­9 wins in 16 of 17 events heading into Sunday’s season finale at Sonoma Raceway.

“Preparation, teamwork and great execution were again fundamental to every pole, every win and this championship.” said Mark Reuss, Executive Vice President, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. “Thank you to Team Penske, Ed Carpenter Racing, AJ Foyt Racing and our technical partners for their combined efforts that culminated in Chevrolet’s sixth consecutive Verizon IndyCar Series Manufacturer’s Championship.”

In the six seasons of the Chevrolet V6 IndyCar program, Team Chevy drivers have amassed 66 wins of the 100 races run to-date. Additionally, drivers powered by Chevrolet have scored 59% of the possible podium finishing positions and captured 73% of the Verizon P1 Pole Awards.

The 2017 Manufacturer Championship clearly demonstrated the never-give-up attitude of Chevrolet, its team and technical partners. Chevrolet proudly fielded eight full-time entries during the 17-race season. Despite having just 38% of the total car count, the Chevy teams and drivers captured victories in 56% of the races plus 24 podium finishes and 10 poles.

All of Chevrolet’s full-time IndyCar teams contributed valuable points toward the sixth consecutive VICS Manufacturer Title. Team Penske, with drivers Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Helio Castroneves and Josef Newgarden; Ed Carpenter Racing, with drivers JR Hildebrand, Ed Carpenter and Spencer Pigot and AJ Foyt Racing drivers Conor Daly and Carlos Munoz were instrumental in Chevy’s success.

“Winning Chevrolet’s sixth consecutive Verizon IndyCar Series Manufacturer Championship has been a true team effort by our Chevrolet engineers, race teams and partners at Ilmor Engineering, Pratt & Miller Engineering and Hitachi Automotive Systems,” said Mark Kent, Director of Motorsports Competition – Chevrolet. “The balanced performance delivered by Chevrolet’s 2.2 liter twin turbo direct injected V6 engine and Aero Kit has proven throughout the season to be the right combination for our teams to win races and ultimately, this championship.”

Since 2012, in addition to the six consecutive VISC Manufacturer Championships, Chevrolet has won four drivers championships with drivers Ryan Hunter-Reay (2012), Power (2014), Scott Dixon (2015) and Pagenaud (2016) and has four drivers in contention to win the crown in 2017. Additionally Chevrolet has won the Indianapolis 500 with Tony Kanaan (2013) and Juan Pablo Montoya (2015). Previously, Chevrolet competed in Indy-style racing as a manufacturer of V8 engines from 1986-93 and 2002-05, powering 111 wins, one manufacturer championship in 2002, seven Indianapolis 500 wins and six driver championships.

CHEVROLET IN THE VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES

AFTER THE 100TH RACE FOR THE CHEVROLET 2.2 LITER V6 TWIN TURBOCHARGED DIRECT INJECTED ENGINE IN THE VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES SINCE RETURNING TO COMPETITION IN 2012, CHEVROLET HAS AMASSED THE FOLLOWING STATISTICS:

TOTALS THROUGH 100 RACES – WATKINS GLEN (2017 RACE 16 OF 17):

WINS 66 in 100 races (66%)

PODIUMS 177 in 100 races (3 podiums per race) (59%)

POLES 73 in 100 races (73%)

*Won 6 consecutive Manufacturer Championships (100% since 2012 return to competition)

*Won 4 Driver and Owner Championships (through 2016 season)

*Won 2 Indianapolis 500 (’13 Tony Kanaan; ’15 Juan Pablo Montoya)

TOTALS OF AERO KIT ERA – 2015 TO PRESENT (48 RACES THROUGH WATKINS GLEN)

WINS 33 in 48 races (69%)

PODIUMS 89 in 48 races (3 podiums per race) (62%)

POLES 39 in 48 races (81%)

*Won 2 consecutive Manufacturer Championships (leading points with 2 races to go)

*Won 2 Driver and Owner Championships – (leading standings with 2 races to go)

*Won Indianapolis 500 – ’15 Juan Pablo Montoya

2017 Verizon IndyCar Series Championship (Chevrolet in bold))

(Chevrolet fielded 8 full-time drivers in 21-car field – 38% of field drive Chevy power

Driver Standings Team Standings Manufacturer Standings 1. Josef Newgarden – 560 (4 wins) 2. Scott Dixon – 557 (1 win)

3. Helio Castroneves – 538 (1 win) 4. Simon Pagenaud – 526 (1 win) 5. Will Power – 492 (3 wins) 1. No. 2 Team Penske – 560

2. No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing – 557

3. No. 3 Team Penske – 5384. No. 1 Team Penske – 556 5. No. 12 Team Penske – 492 1. Chevrolet – 1,399

2. Honda – 1,294

YEAR-BY-YEAR

2012 – 15 RACES

WINS 11

PODIUMS 25

POLES 10

Won Manufacturer Championship

Won Driver and Owner Championship – Ryan Hunter-Reay and Andretti Autosport

2013 – 19 RACES

WINS 10

PODIUMS 29

POLES 11

Won Manufacturer Championship

Won Indianapolis 500 – Tony Kanaan, KV Racing Technology

2014 – 18 RACES

WINS 12

PODIUMS 34

POLES 13

Won Manufacturer Championship

Won Driver and Owner Championship – Will Power and Team Penske

2015 – 16 RACES – YEAR ONE OF THE CHEVROLET AERO KIT

WINS 10

PODIUMS 32

POLES 16

Won Manufacturer Championship

Won Driver and Owner Championship – Scott Dixon and Chip Ganassi Racing

Won Indianapolis 500 – Juan Pablo Montoya, Team Penske

2016 – 16 RACES – YEAR TWO OF THE CHEVROLET AERO KIT

WINS 14

PODIUMS 33

POLES 13

Won Manufacturer Championship

Won Driver and Owner Championship – Simon Pagenaud and Team Penske

2017 – 16 OUT OF 17 – YEAR THREE AND FINAL SEASON OF THE CHEVROLET AERO KIT

WINS 9 of 16 races (56%)

PODIUMS 24 in 16 races (22 Team Penske, 2 Ed Carpenter Racing-8 possible) (47%)

POLES 10 in 16 races (77%)

Won sixth consecutive Verizon IndyCar Series Manufacturer Championship

Leading Driver and Owner Standings – Newgarden and Team Penske

Team Penske has won all the races and the poles for Chevrolet this season to date

Newgarden – 4 wins

Power – 3 wins

Castroneves – 1 win

Pagenaud – 1 win

2017 CHEVROLET INDYCAR TEAMS – 8 CARS OUT OF 21 CAR FIELD

ALL CHEVY TEAMS AND DRIVERS CONTRIBUTED POINTS TO WINNING

ED CARPENTER RACING:

Spencer Pigot, No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet (Ed Carpenter drives ovals)

JR Hildebrand, No. 21 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet

A.J. FOYT ENTERPRISES:

Conor Daly, No. 4 ABC Supply Chevrolet

Carlos Munoz, No. 14 ABC Supply Chevrolet

TEAM PENSKE:

Simon Pagenaud, No. 1 Menards Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 DeVilbiss Chevrolet

Helio Castroneves, No. 3 Hitachi Chevrolet

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet

