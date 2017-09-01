RCR NXS Post Race Report – Chicagoland 300

Austin Dillon Continues Streak of Top-Six Finishes in NASCAR XFINITY Series Competition at Chicagoland Speedway with Fifth-Place Result in Rheem Chevrolet

“I really didn’t have anything for the lead pack guys in the Rheem Chevrolet today. I almost feel like our motor was hurting there at the end. Something must have gotten on the grill because I could not go on the last restart. I was wide open through the corner and it just would not go anywhere, so we’ll take a look at the car and see what it did there and keep working on it. I’m proud of our guys. We worked hard for that finish. I wish we could have come home first, second or third there. Overall, the speed just wasn’t there.”

– Austin Dillon

Ty Dillon Earns an Eighth-Place Finish at Chicagoland Speedway in the Bulwark / Quanta Services Chevrolet

“Our Bulwark / Quanta Services Chevrolet did not fire off how we needed it to in Stage 1. We were just way too loose. My crew chief, Matt Swiderski, made track bar and wedge adjustments during the stage break and got us going back in the right direction. I was able to get through the corners how I needed to and drove into the top 10. A bad set of tires really put us behind going into the last stage though. We got them off at the first opportunity and kept adjusting when we needed to, but we over-adjusted a bit too much to fight the loose conditions and ended up too tight at the end. This wasn’t the day that we were looking to have in Chicago, but I’m proud of my guys for not giving up after that first stage and proud of our pit crew for gaining us spots on pit road all afternoon.”

– Ty Dillon

Daniel Hemric Heads Into XFINITY Series Playoffs After Two-Consecutive Top-Five Finishes

“This is big getting into the XFINITY Series Playoffs. It’s been a long road to get here. We’re a first-year team. Everybody at RCR and on this No. 21 Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet team has worked really hard all year long just trying to make sure we had some momentum leading into this part of the year. We’ve done a great job over the last few weeks of executing from the start of practice, through qualifying and into the race. We’ve been getting our cars better throughout the race, which is something we can really hold our heads up high about heading into the Playoffs. I’m pumped to be in the Playoffs and now the fun really starts.”

– Daniel Hemric

Brandon Jones Battles Back to 12th Place Finish After Late-Race Spin at Chicagoland Speedway

“We had a really good day going for us with the No. 33 NIBCO / Menards Chevrolet. I lacked rear grip on the track throughout the weekend, but my crew chief, Nick Harrison, and the team really dialed in the front of the car so well that the turn was awesome for our race. I was able to drive wherever I needed to in order to pass cars on the track. We were running solidly as one of the top 10 or 12 cars all day long. I don’t really know why the car spun towards the end of the race. It was really good right beforehand, so I’ll have to go back and look at that to learn more. Luckily, the only damage was some flat-spotted tires so we were able to pit and finish the race. We fought back hard from there, earned the lucky dog and clawed our way to 12th before the checkered flag flew. This was probably the best car I’ve had all year, and I can’t thank the guys enough for fighting hard at the end there.”

– Brandon Jones

Brendan Gaughan Races Back onto Lead Lap After Three Circuits Down to Finish 13th and Earn a Playoffs Spot in the South Point Chevrolet

“How about that comeback for the entire South Point Chevrolet team. This team never gives up and to be three laps down due to an equalized tire and then recover is awesome. I think the last time I had an equalized tire was back in my Winston West days. Goodyear does a great job and every once in a while things go wrong. That’s OK. We fought for our dear lives during Stage 2. It was treacherous out there. But in the end if we had three more laps, I think we would have had a top 10 finish today. I’m just so happy that we’re in the Playoffs. Now we can go race and show everyone just how fast this South Point Chevrolet really is.”

– Brendan Gaughan

