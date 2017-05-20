Justin Allgaier wins at Chicagoland

by SM Staff On Sun, Sep. 17, 2017

Photo Credit: Noel Lanier

JOLIET, Illinois – Justin Allgaier held onto the lead after a late restart and won Saturday’s TheHouse.com 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Allgaier held off Kyle Larson and JR Motorsports teammate Elliott Sadler to capture his second win of the season and the fifth of his career.

“This is a race track I’ve loved dearly for a number of years,” Allgaier said. “The whole connection of being from Illinois and getting to go to victory lane was incredible.”

Elliott Sadler’s captured the regular-season championship.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series starts its postseason next week at Kentucky Speedway with Allgaier, Sadler, Daniel Hemric, Brennan Poole, Ryan Reed, Jeremy Clements, Cole Custer, Blake Koch, Matt Tifft, Brendan Gaughan and Michael Annett battling for the championship.

 

Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, IL
Sep 16, 2017
=============================================
Pos Driver                Make                     Pts          Bon      Laps      Led
=============================================
1   Justin Allgaier     Chevrolet            47           7            200         15
2   Kyle Larson         Chevrolet            51           16           200         22
3   Elliott Sadler      Chevrolet            45           11           200         0
4   Daniel Hemric    Chevrolet            34           1            200         0
5   Austin Dillon       Chevrolet            38           6            200         0
6   Matt Tifft          Toyota               35           4            200         0
7   Cole Custer         Ford                 47           17           200         41
8   Ty Dillon           Chevrolet            31           2            200         0
9   Blake Koch          Chevrolet            28           0            200         0
10  Darrell Wallace Jr. Ford                 27           0            200         0
11  Brennan Poole  Chevrolet            26           0            200         0
12  Brandon Jones  Chevrolet            25           0            200         0
13  B. Gaughan         Chevrolet            24           0            200         0
14  S. Gallagher        Chevrolet            23           0            200         0
15  Michael Annett Chevrolet            22           0            200         0
16  D. Armstrong     Toyota               21           0            200         0
17  Ryan Reed          Ford                 20           0            200         0
18  Erik Jones          Toyota               39           20           200         94
19  Daniel Suarez     Toyota               29           11           200         0
20  J. Clements         Chevrolet            17           0            200         0
21  J.J. Yeley          Toyota               16           0            200         0
22  David Starr         Chevrolet            15           0            200         0
23  Ross Chastain    Chevrolet            14           0            200         0
24  Ryan Sieg           Chevrolet            13           0            200         0
25  H. Rhodes           Chevrolet            12           0            200         0
26  Ryan Blaney       Ford                 26           15           200         28
27  Joey Gase           Chevrolet            10           0            200         0
28  Spencer Boyd    Chevrolet            9              0          200         0
29  Vinnie Miller      Chevrolet            8              0          200         0
30  Chris Cockrum   Chevrolet            7              0          200         0
31  Mario Gosselin  Chevrolet            6              0          200         0
32  Mike Harmon    Dodge                5              0          200         0
33  William Byron    Chevrolet            4              0          200         0
34  Josh Bilicki        Chevrolet            3              0          200         0
35  B.J. McLeod        Chevrolet            2              0          200         0
36  Timmy Hill          Dodge                1              0          200         0
37  G. Smithley         Toyota               1              0          200         0
38  M. Shepherd     Chevrolet            1              0          200         0
39  Jeff Green          Chevrolet            1              0          200         0
40  Matt Mills          Chevrolet            1              0          200         0

