Justin Allgaier wins at Chicagoland

Tweet Photo Credit: Noel Lanier

JOLIET, Illinois – Justin Allgaier held onto the lead after a late restart and won Saturday’s TheHouse.com 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Allgaier held off Kyle Larson and JR Motorsports teammate Elliott Sadler to capture his second win of the season and the fifth of his career.

“This is a race track I’ve loved dearly for a number of years,” Allgaier said. “The whole connection of being from Illinois and getting to go to victory lane was incredible.”

Elliott Sadler’s captured the regular-season championship.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series starts its postseason next week at Kentucky Speedway with Allgaier, Sadler, Daniel Hemric, Brennan Poole, Ryan Reed, Jeremy Clements, Cole Custer, Blake Koch, Matt Tifft, Brendan Gaughan and Michael Annett battling for the championship.

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, IL

Sep 16, 2017

=============================================

Pos Driver Make Pts Bon Laps Led

=============================================

1 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 47 7 200 15

2 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 51 16 200 22

3 Elliott Sadler Chevrolet 45 11 200 0

4 Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 34 1 200 0

5 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 38 6 200 0

6 Matt Tifft Toyota 35 4 200 0

7 Cole Custer Ford 47 17 200 41

8 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 31 2 200 0

9 Blake Koch Chevrolet 28 0 200 0

10 Darrell Wallace Jr. Ford 27 0 200 0

11 Brennan Poole Chevrolet 26 0 200 0

12 Brandon Jones Chevrolet 25 0 200 0

13 B. Gaughan Chevrolet 24 0 200 0

14 S. Gallagher Chevrolet 23 0 200 0

15 Michael Annett Chevrolet 22 0 200 0

16 D. Armstrong Toyota 21 0 200 0

17 Ryan Reed Ford 20 0 200 0

18 Erik Jones Toyota 39 20 200 94

19 Daniel Suarez Toyota 29 11 200 0

20 J. Clements Chevrolet 17 0 200 0

21 J.J. Yeley Toyota 16 0 200 0

22 David Starr Chevrolet 15 0 200 0

23 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 14 0 200 0

24 Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 13 0 200 0

25 H. Rhodes Chevrolet 12 0 200 0

26 Ryan Blaney Ford 26 15 200 28

27 Joey Gase Chevrolet 10 0 200 0

28 Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 9 0 200 0

29 Vinnie Miller Chevrolet 8 0 200 0

30 Chris Cockrum Chevrolet 7 0 200 0

31 Mario Gosselin Chevrolet 6 0 200 0

32 Mike Harmon Dodge 5 0 200 0

33 William Byron Chevrolet 4 0 200 0

34 Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 3 0 200 0

35 B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 2 0 200 0

36 Timmy Hill Dodge 1 0 200 0

37 G. Smithley Toyota 1 0 200 0

38 M. Shepherd Chevrolet 1 0 200 0

39 Jeff Green Chevrolet 1 0 200 0

40 Matt Mills Chevrolet 1 0 200 0

