Chevrolet Captures Pirelli World Challenge GTS Manufacturer’s Title

Tweet Blackdog Speed Shop; Pirelli World Challenge; Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California; September 15-17, 2017; #10 Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R driven by Lawson Aschenbach and #11 Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R driven by Tony Gaples (Richard Prince Photo)

Championship comes in first year for Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R

SONOMA, Calif. (Sept. 17, 2017) – Chevrolet claimed the Manufacturer’s Championship today in the GTS class of the Pirelli World Challenge Series, its second title in the highly competitive production-based series. It also capped a stellar year for the all-new Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R, including two wins and 12 podium finishes in its debut season.

Both championships have come with Blackdog Speed Shop, a long-time Chevrolet partner in the World Challenge Series.

“Chevrolet is proud to win the Pirelli World Challenge GTS Manufacturer’s Championship in the first year of competition for the Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R,” said Mark Kent, Director of Motorsports Competition for Chevrolet. “It’s the result of tremendous teamwork by Chevrolet Racing, our Global Propulsion Systems team, Pratt & Miller Engineering and Blackdog Speed Shop. The Camaro GT4.R was fast and consistent all year – a testament to the performance capabilities of its showroom counterpart: the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.”

In addition to Chevrolet’s Manufacturer’s Championship, Lawson Aschenbach claimed the GTS Driver’s Championship – his third – in his No. 10 Blackdog Speed Shop Camaro GT4.R. The Blackdog Speed Shop organization capped off a fantastic season of competition by also winning the GTS Team Championship.

“It has been a very good year for Chevrolet with the Camaro GT4.R,” said Shawn Meagher, Camaro GT4.R Program Manager. “To see the success of this car in its first season is a huge thrill. Everyone on this program should be satisfied and proud of this tremendous accomplishment.”

