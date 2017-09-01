RCR Post Race Report – Chicagoland 400

Austin Dillon Earns 16th-Place Finish at Chicagoland Speedway Despite Pit Road Speeding Penalty in the Dow Univar Chevrolet

“We had a really good Dow Univar Chevrolet, truthfully. It was a top five car but we got behind. It’s just frustrating. I put ourselves in a hole speeding on pit road and just trying to get too much. You talk about not making mistakes, and we made one. We were two laps down. We got one back. We were racing Kyle Busch in the No. 18 car for a long time, and he’s a hard one to beat for the Lucky Dog. I had him for a long time. But, there were just no cautions today. We needed more cautions. We’re not going to hang our heads. We’re going to pick ourselves up, go onto New Hampshire Motor Speedway and we’re going to be just fine.”

– Austin Dillon



“This team never gave up all day, and we have a solid result to show for it. The Moen/Menards Chevrolet had speed all day, we just fell a lap down early because of our track position. We took the wave around and got on a different pit sequence than most of the field, and it worked out in our favor. We got the free pass a couple of times and were able to end the day 14th. It was a great strategy and a solid effort all around for this No. 27 team.”

"This team never gave up all day, and we have a solid result to show for it. The Moen/Menards Chevrolet had speed all day, we just fell a lap down early because of our track position. We took the wave around and got on a different pit sequence than most of the field, and it worked out in our favor. We got the free pass a couple of times and were able to end the day 14th. It was a great strategy and a solid effort all around for this No. 27 team."

– Paul Menard

“This Caterpillar Chevy was pretty solid Friday and Saturday, but when the race started today, we were facing an uphill battle and could never really recover. I’m not sure what happened between our practices and the race. We were extremely loose and in desperate need of grip. We tried just about everything to race back onto the lead lap, but it just didn’t work out for us. This isn’t the way we wanted to kickoff the Playoffs. We’re fighters so we are certainly still in this thing.”

– Ryan Newman

