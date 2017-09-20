Monster Mile partners with National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and Carl Deputy and Son Builders for Sept. 29 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race

DOVER, Del. (Sept. 18, 2017) – Dover International Speedway officials today announced the entitlement partner for the Sept. 29 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race – the “National Fallen Firefighters Foundation 125 presented by Carl Deputy and Son Builders” – set for Friday, Sept. 29 at the Monster Mile.

The “National Fallen Firefighters Foundation 125 presented by Carl Deputy & Son Builders” NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race is the finale of the 14-race NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season. The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season champion will be crowned at the Monster Mile after 125 laps around the high-banked, one-mile concrete oval.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) has honored America’s fallen firefighters since it was established in 1992. The NFFF works with fallen firefighter families to rebuild their lives and works to reduce firefighter deaths and injuries. The Foundation maintains the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmittsburg, Md., the first permanent national park honoring all firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

Dover International Speedway has partnered with the NFFF for 10 years, creating a hospitality program that honors the fallen while entertaining firefighters, their friends and family. The event has contributed more than $720,000 to the organization since the program began in 2008.

Carl Deputy & Son Builders has been family owned and operated in Kent County, Delaware, for 30 years, providing homes and remodeling services across The First State. Carl Deputy is a life member of the Felton (Del.) Volunteer Fire Company and is a longtime supporter of the fire services and the NFFF.

“We’re delighted to partner with the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation for our NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “Every day, more than 1 million firefighters around the country respond to calls to keep citizens safe. The NFFF provides a valuable service and support system to our hometown heroes and their families, and we are pleased to support their efforts. With the help of our presenting partner, Carl Deputy & Son Builders, the NFFF’s message of fire safety and its work on behalf of grieving families will be further recognized as part of our upcoming NASCAR tripleheader weekend.”

“The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is very proud to partner with Dover and Carl Deputy and Son Builders, two outstanding Delaware-based organizations, for this exciting race,” said Chief Ron Siarnicki, executive director of the NFFF. “This year’s event is especially poignant as we are recognizing the foundation’s 25th Anniversary and because we will be honoring four Delaware firefighters who died in the line of duty during the Memorial Weekend the following week.”

“We are pleased to present the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race in partnership with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation,” said Carl Deputy, president and CEO of Carl Deputy and Son Builders. “It’s a great way to show our support to not only our local firefighters but those that have given the ultimate sacrifice here at home and across the country. We are proud to support the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and their efforts in helping fallen firefighter families across the country.”

The Sept. 29-Oct. 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the “Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200” NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoff Race on Saturday, Sept. 30 and the “Apace Warrior 400 presented by Lucas Oil” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race on Sunday, Oct. 1. The Oct. 1 race is the first elimination race of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, where four drivers will be knocked out of championship contention following 400 laps around the Monster Mile.

For tickets or more information on Monster Mile events, call (800) 441-RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by Red Frog Events and Goldenvoice. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

About National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

The United States Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) in 1992 to lead a nationwide effort to remember America’s fallen firefighters. Over the past 25 years, the nonprofit Foundation has developed and expanded programs to honor fallen fire heroes and assist their families and coworkers. The Foundation also works closely with the U.S. Fire Administration to help prevent and reduce line-of-duty deaths and injuries. For more information on the NFFF and its programs visit www.firehero.org.

About Carl Deputy and Son Builders

For 30 years, Carl Deputy and Son Builders has been family owned and operated in Central Delaware. Serving Southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Carl Deputy and Son Builders has been dedicated to setting the benchmark for quality custom homes and remodeling. Today, it relies on the same principles that have made it remain successful for all these years – first-class customer service, quality materials and unparalleled craftsmanship.

