Major in Excitement with Speedway College Party Ticket Students with Valid College ID Get Unmatched Value for $29

Charlotte Motor Speedway rolled out its new Speedway College Party ticket program, which for $29 with valid college ID gets college students Turn 4 Sun Deck admission into the Bank of America 500 on Sunday, Oct. 8 ; The ticket also includes access to the Saturday night, Oct. 7 Brad Paisley concert at zMAX Dragway

The Turn 4 Sun Deck is an open-air terrace which for this year’s race includes a DJ, lawn games and an up-close view of NASCAR’s homecoming race; Free parking is included for groups arriving by bus, while groups of 50 or more receive a reserved space

Fans can buy tickets to the Bank of America 500 plus camping and upgrades by visiting online or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267); Kids’ tickets to the race cost just $10; Adult ticket two-packs cost just $88 and include a Dale Earnhardt Jr. bobblehead while supplies last

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 18, 2017) – College students looking to earn a degree in racing excitement will receive valuable credit during the Oct. 8 Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. With the new Speedway College Party ticket program, NASCAR’s homecoming allows college students to rev up for race day with an unmatched array of entertainment value – and “tuition” requires just $29 and a valid student ID.

Students looking to enjoy the ultimate tailgate experience can do so from the best viewing area – the race track – with general admission to the new Turn 4 Sun Deck, an open-air terrace with an up-close view of the race that will feature a DJ, lawn games and a bar for those aged 21 and older. Additionally, a Speedway College Party ticket provides students with access to the Brad Paisley concert saluting Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Nation Appreci88ion Tour on Saturday, Oct. 7 at zMAX Dragway – the perfect way for budding NASCAR scholars to kick off their race-weekend education.

A tailgate area will be set up for students and can be accessed via the zMAX Dragway entrance off Bruton Smith Boulevard.

Student ticket packages are available by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267), online at http://www. charlottemotorspeedway.com/ tickets/college or in person at the ticket office. All Speedway College Party ticket purchases require a valid student ID for verification of eligibility. Tickets will be placed at Will Call for pick up on event day.

MORE INFO:

Although coolers are not allowed inside the Sun Deck, they can be checked at the concierge area at the Sun Deck entrance under the Toyota Grandstands. Free parking is included for groups arriving by bus. Groups including 50 or more students will receive reserved parking space.

TICKETS:

In addition to the $29 Speedway College Party ticket, kids 13 and under can get into the Bank of America 500 for just $10. As a salute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final Charlotte race as a full-time driver, adult tickets are available as a two-pack for $88 and include an Earnhardt bobblehead while supplies last. All adult tickets are good for admission to the Brad Paisley concert. For tickets, camping and upgrades, fans can call the ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com .

KEEP TRACK:

